Covid-19 in UK: Omicron may Cause 75,000 Deaths by April End

As per the report, it does not say what will happen with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 but gives a range of possible outcomes.The research is based on the assumption Omicron is less severe if one has been vaccinated, and also takes into account the current Plan B measures.High uptake of the booster dose is likely to mitigate the impact of the Omicron wave, the researchers said.It came as the UK announced a further 54,073 new cases on Saturday, including 633 of Omicron -- although the real number of Omicron cases is estimated to be much higher.Nick Davies, one of the researchers, said Omicron was spreading "very fast," was "quite concerning" and was likely to be the dominant form of the virus in the UK by the end of the year.The report said the number of people infected is currently doubling every 2.4 days in the UK.Source: IANS