About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Study Traces Molecular Link from Gene to Late-onset Retinal Degeneration

by Colleen Fleiss on December 12, 2021 at 11:09 PM
Font : A-A+

New Study Traces Molecular Link from Gene to Late-onset Retinal Degeneration

A 'disease-in-a-dish' model has been generated to study late-onset retinal degeneration (L-ORD), a rare, blinding eye disease, said National Eye Institute (NEI) researchers.

"This new model of a rare eye disease is a terrific example of translational research, where collaboration among clinical and laboratory researchers advances knowledge not by small steps, but by leaps and bounds," said Michael F. Chiang, M.D., director of the NEI, part of the National Institutes of Health.

Advertisement


L-ORD is a rare, dominantly inherited disorder, meaning that it can occur when there is an abnormal gene from one parent. L-ORD is caused by a mutation in the gene that encodes the protein CTRP5. People with the disorder develop abnormal blood vessel growth and deposits of apolipoprotein E, which is involved in fat metabolism within the retina. Symptoms, including difficulty seeing in the dark and loss of central vision, usually appear around age 50 to 60. As L-ORD progresses, cells in the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE), a layer of tissue that nourishes the retina's light-sensing photoreceptors, shrink and die. Loss of RPE leads to the loss of photoreceptors and in turn, to loss of vision.

The investigators were led by Kapil Bharti, Ph.D., who directs the NEI Ocular and Stem Cell Translational Research Section, and Kiyoharu (Josh) Miyagishima, Ph.D. and Ruchi Sharma, Ph.D., staff scientists in the section and leading authors of the study. They developed a laboratory model that uses induced pluripotent stem cells developed from skin (fibroblasts) to make RPE. They generated RPE from two siblings with L-ORD and, for comparison, RPE from two of the patients' unaffected siblings who lacked the disease-causing mutation.
Advertisement

The patient-derived RPE shared key characteristics of the disorder in humans, including deposits of apolipoprotein E near the tissue, and abnormal secretions of vascular endothelial growth factor, a protein that stimulates blood vessel growth. The RPE cells also were dysmorphic, or deformed. By contrast, RPE from the unaffected siblings appeared normal. The researchers also found that the patient-derived RPE secreted far less of the mutant and the non-mutant CTRP5 protein compared with the models made from the unaffected siblings.

Using a computer modeling technique, they showed that mutant CTRP5 was less likely to bind with cell receptors that help fine-tune fat metabolic regulation. Less receptor binding in turn leads to chronic activation of AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), a key regulator of energy homeostasis and fat metabolism.

They theorized that when AMPK is chronically activated, it becomes less sensitive to imbalances in energy demand and nutrient supply. When metabolic imbalances run unchecked, they alter lipid metabolism, which explains how apolipoprotein E accumulates as deposits near the RPE layer.

Testing that theory, the researchers chemically inhibited the chronically activated AMPK in the patient-derived RPE model and found fewer deposits of apolipoprotein E, and less abnormal secretion of vascular endothelial growth factor.

Next, using the patient-derived RPE model, they tested two potential treatment strategies: A gene therapy approach to encourage expression of normal CTRP5 in the RPE model, and the use of the diabetes drug metformin, which appears to modulate AMPK activity, re-sensitizing it to changes in cellular energy status. Both strategies prevented signs of L-ORD in RPE models.

"Importantly, we now have two potential strategies to disrupt the L-ORD disease process. While gene therapy may be years away, metformin is a drug that's long been used to treat diabetes," said Bharti, who with NEI collaborators is planning a clinical trial to test the drug in people with L-ORD.

Although L-ORD disease is rare, it shares similarities with other retinal degenerations like age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss. The model developed for this study may prove helpful in understanding such age-related disease changes in the RPE.

The study was funded by the NEI Intramural Research Program grants EY005121 and EY026525.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< New Smartwatch Sensor Prevents Opioid Relapse

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Health Benefits of Microgreens
Health Benefits of Microgreens
Cochlear Implants may Consequently Drive Hearing Loss
Cochlear Implants may Consequently Drive Hearing Loss
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
DNA Finger Printing Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Retinal Detachment Weaver Syndrome Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Gene Editing Hold Potential to Correct Retinal Degenerations
Gene Editing Hold Potential to Correct Retinal Degenerations
Genome editing therapies offer the potential to correct mutations causing inherited retinal ......
Combination of FDA-Approved Drugs Can Prevent Retinal Degeneration in Mice
Combination of FDA-Approved Drugs Can Prevent Retinal Degeneration in Mice
Combinations of Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs protect against the loss of cells ......
Quiz on Eye Disorders (Advanced)
Quiz on Eye Disorders (Advanced)
When your eye is the mirror to your soul, how can you ignore your eye health? Take this quiz to ......
Anatomy of the Eye - Animation
Anatomy of the Eye - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding anatomy of the Eye...
DNA Finger Printing
DNA Finger Printing
DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, id...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Detachment
Retinal detachment needs to be treated as soon as possible for good visual recovery. Its surgery in...
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close