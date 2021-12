Report Says Omicron Detected in California Wastewater Before WHO Declaration

Advertisement

The finding reinforces observations scientists have made in recent weeks that Omicron was rapidly spreading across the world even before global health officials were aware it existed, The Los Angeles Times said, adding that the variant was also detected in wastewater samples collected in Sacramento County.Sampling wastewater for coronavirus-related particles is being used to track pandemic trends.Groups of scientists in the state are monitoring wastewater for Covid samples, including experts affiliated with Stanford University, the University of California (UC) Berkeley, UC Davis, UC Merced, UC San Diego and the state Department of Public Health, according to the newspaper.Last week, health authorities announced that the first US case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected in San Francisco.The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22.The California Department of Public Health said that 13 confirmed cases associated with the Omicron variant have been reported to the state so far.Source: IANS