Israel has recorded 1,333 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number to 82,324, revealed Ministry of Health.



The number of recoveries reached 57,071, with 1,758 new ones, while the number of active cases dropped to 24,658.

‘COVID-19 in Israel: The death toll reached 593 with 12 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 369 to 388, out of 807 patients currently hospitalized. ’





Source: IANS The cabinet also cancelled the restriction on public playgrounds.Source: IANS

Earlier in the day, many Israeli shop owners reopened their businesses, after a decision by the Israeli cabinet on Thursday to lift the weekend restriction.