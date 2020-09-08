by Colleen Fleiss on  August 9, 2020 at 9:28 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

India: Third-worst COVID-hit Country Globally
India has recorded 64,399 coronavirus cases in 1 day, bringing the tally to 21,53,011, revealed sources.

A total of 53,879 persons recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours, while, 861 others lost their lives while battling the virus in just one day.

The government has carried out a test of 7,19,364 samples in the last 24 hours to check the infection. The cumulative total samples tested up to August 8 are 2,41,06,535.


So far, total operational laboratories reporting to the Indian Council of Medical Research are 1,402. There are 940 government laboratories and 462 private labs.

Out of the total 1,402 laboratories, real-time RT-PCR for COVID-19 is being carried out in 713 labs.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in India with the total number of cases climbing to 4,90,262, however, the good news is that in the last 24 hours, the active cases went down by 723 and a total of 10,906 people recovered from the virus in the state.

Following Maharashtra is Tamil Nadu which has a total of 2,85,025 cases, however, the state reported 727 less cases in the last one day while 6,488 people recovered from the virus. The state has recorded 4,690 deaths so far including 119 which occurred in the last 24 hours.

Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana recorded their highest single-day spikes of 2,618, 2565, 2,488 cases and 1,151 cases, respectively.

On the global front, a total of 19,571,989 have been infected with the deadly virus while the deaths have climbed to 725,914 with 162,422 in the United States alone.

The United States and Brazil remained the worst-hit nations with a total tally of 49,97,705 and 30,12,412 cases, respectively. Brazil has recorded 100,477 deaths so far.

Mexico has the third highest death toll with a total of 52,006 deaths so far followed by United Kingdom which has recorded 46,651 deaths by Sunday.

In the United State's New York state, a total of 32,768 people have died while 73,609 have recovered.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Chile's Coronavirus Deaths Top 10,000
In the past 24 hours, the Chilean Ministry of Health reported 53 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the national death toll to 10,011.
READ MORE
Maintain Essential Health Services During Coronavirus Pandemic: WHO
World Health Organization urged member countries in the South-East Asian region to maintain vital health services and accelerate the resumption of disrupted health care services hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic, as an integral part of the ...
READ MORE
Spread Of Coronavirus Contained in Country
Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the spread of coronavirus has been contained in the country, citing how half the total cases are from three states only.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator