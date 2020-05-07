by Colleen Fleiss on  July 5, 2020 at 9:19 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in India: Nearly 25k New Corona Cases, Total Tally 6,73,165
In the last 24 hours, India has recorded a single-day spike of record 24,850 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total tally to 6,73,165 even as over 600 deaths, taking the country's death toll to 19,268, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed.

On the global front, India is 399 cases away from beating Russia to become the world's third worst-hit nation with the coronavirus pandemic. While India has 6,73,165 cases, Russia has 6,73,564 cases.

The United States remained the worst-hit country with 28,39,436 cases, followed by Brazil with 15,77,044.


With a spike of more than 7,000 cases in just one day, Maharashtra remained the worst- hit state with its total cases crossing the 2-lakh mark (2,00,064) and 8,671 casualties, of which 295 occurred in the last 24 hours.

Southern state of Tamil Nadu followed with 1,07,001 corona cases including 1,450 deaths. Tamil Nadu witnessed a spike of 4,280 cases and 65 deaths in just one day.

At the third spot, national capital Delhi witnessed a spike of 2,505 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total corona tally to 97,200. Delhi now has 25,940 active cases, with 3,004 deaths. As many as 68,256 patients have recovered and since discharged from hospitals.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat (35,312) with 1,925 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (26,554), Rajasthan (19,532), Madhya Pradesh (14,064), West Bengal (21,231), Haryana (16,548), Karnataka (21,549), Andhra Pradesh (17,699), Telangana (22,312) and Bihar (11,700) cases.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Global COVID-19 Count Reaches 1.8mm
Total number of global COVID-19 cases reaches over 10.8 million, while the deaths have touched to more than 520,000.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in India: Records Highest 1-Day Spike Of Over 22k Corona Cases
India has recorded the highest single-day spike of 22,771 cases, pushing the total tally to 6,48,315.
READ MORE
President Ram Nath Kovind Urges People to Maintain Physical Distance Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
President urged people to maintain social distance and follow discipline to protect themselves from the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake