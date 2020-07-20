by Iswarya on  July 20, 2020 at 2:05 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Fatality Rate in India Drops Below 2.5%
India's novel coronavirus case fatality rate is progressively falling and is currently at 2.5 percent, reported the Union Health Ministry, crediting efficient clinical management of hospitalized cases for it.

Interestingly, 29 states and Union Territories (UTs) have Case Fatality Rate (CFR) lower than the national average, says the latest report collated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The CFR is progressively falling, and currently, it is 2.49 percent, the MoHFW data said.


Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Mizoram, along with Andaman and Nicobar Islands, have zero percent fatality rate while 14 states and UTs have a CFR of less than 1 percent.

The 14 states and UTs with less than one per cent fatality rate includes Ladakh (0.09), Tripura (0.19), Assam (0.23), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (0.33), Kerala (0.34), Chhattisgarh (0.46), Arunachal Pradesh (0.46), Meghalaya (0.48), Odisha (0.51), Goa (0.60), Himachal Pradesh (0.75), Bihar (0.83), Jharkhand (0.86) and Telangana (0.93).

Uttarakhand (1.22), Andhra Pradesh (1.31), Haryana (1.35), Tamil Nadu (1.45), Puducherry (1.48), Chandigarh (1.71), Jammu & Kashmir (1.79) and Rajasthan (1.94) have fatality rates lower than two percent while Karnataka (2.08) and Uttar Pradesh (2.36) are in the bracket of 2 to 3 percent fatality rate.

"This shows commendable work done by the public health apparatus of the country," said the ministry, adding it happened because of focused efforts of the Centre and state and UT governments on efficient clinical management of hospitalized cases.

"With an effective containment strategy, aggressive testing, and standardized clinical management protocols based on a holistic standard of care approach, the CFR has significantly dipped."

The data came when India's total coronavirus cases on Sunday reached 10,77,618, with a record 38,902 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. With 543 new deaths, the death toll stood at 26,816.

Karnataka is the new hotspot state nearing 60,000 cases, as Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 3,00,937 cases and 11,596 casualties. It crossed the 3-lakh mark on Saturday with Mumbai reporting over 1 lakh coronavirus cases so far. It is followed by Tamil Nadu with a total 1,65,714 cases, including 2,403 deaths.

The national capital, on the other hand, is projecting an uplifting trend. For 17 of the last 20 days, including 11 in a row now, the number of people recovering from COVID in Delhi has remained higher than newly-detected infections -- no other state has come close to such a trend.

Globally, over 14 million people have been infected with the virus, and 602,656 have died. It has taken just four days to climb to 14 million cases from 13 million recorded on July 13. The WHO warned that fresh daily tallies are breaching all records.

Under the guidance of the Centre, the ministry said the state and UT governments have ramped up testing and hospital infrastructure by combining public and private sector efforts.

At the ground level, frontline health workers like Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANMs) have done a commendable job of managing the migrant population and to enhance awareness at the community level.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Watch Out: Deadly Coronavirus may Lurk in Kids’ Toys and Play Equipment
Stay away from playgrounds: COVID-19 can stick on to kids' toys and play equipment. So, make your naughty kids to play indoors and avoid sharing toys to keep coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Pandemic: Simple Ideas to Help Kids Deal with Stress during Coronavirus Crisis
Staying indoors all day and social distancing during COVID-19 lockdown can wreak havoc on your child's mental health. Here are a few simple tips to help kids to beat stress and overcome boredom during coronavirus crisis.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Outbreak: 5 Ways to Keep Your Hands from Drying and Cracking
Hand hygiene is the most important thing right now due to coronavirus outbreak. Frequent washing can make your skin dry and cracked. Here are five tips that help keep your hands from drying and cracking.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake