by Hannah Joy on  June 30, 2021 at 1:32 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Covid-19: Death Risk 6 Times Higher in Trauma Patients
Traumatic patients who have been tested positive for Covid-19 were found to be six times more at risk of death and complication, reveals a new study.

Traumatic injuries, such as from car crashes, falls or other accidents, or those who were victims of violent injuries such as gunshots and stabbings.

The study, by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania in the US, showed that Covid positive patients also demonstrated double the likelihood of complications such as venous thromboembolism, renal failure, need for intubation, and unplanned ICU admission, as well as more than five times the odds of pulmonary complications. These risks were even greater in patients over age 65.


"Covid-19 had the largest impact on patients whose injuries were relatively minor, and who we would have otherwise expected to do well," said lead author Elinore Kaufman, Assistant Professor at the varsity's Perelman School of Medicine.

"Our findings underscore how important it is for hospitals to consistently test admitted patients, so that providers can be aware of this additional risk and treat patients with extra care and vigilance," Kaufman added.

For the study, published inThe Journal of Trauma and Acute Surgery, the team conducted a retrospective study of 15,550 patients admitted to Pennsylvania trauma centers from March 21 to July 31, 2020.

Of the 15,550 patients, 8,170 were tested for the virus, and 219 tested positive. During this period, the researchers found that rates of testing increased over time, from 34 per cent in April 2020 to 56 per cent in July.

"First, we need to investigate how to best care for these high-risk patients, and establish standard protocols to minimise risks," said senior author Niels D. Martin, chief of Surgical Critical Care and an associate professor in the division of Trauma, Surgical Critical Care and Emergency Surgery.

"Second, we need more data on the risks associated with patients who present symptoms of Covid, versus those who are asymptomatic, so we can administer proven treatments appropriately and increase the likelihood of survival with minimal complications," Martin said.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Swab Samples from Mobile Screens can Detect Covid-19
Phone Screen Testing (PoST) can detect Covid-19 on mobile phone screens and makes mass testing much easier. It also can be used to avoid future pandemic outbreaks, be it naturally occurring or man-made viruses.
READ MORE
Measles Vaccine Offers Protection Against The COVID-19 Pandemic
Measles vaccine may offer up to 87.5% protection in children against the COVID-19 virus. Hence children immunized with a measles vaccine schedule may show a milder rate of COVID-19 infection
READ MORE
COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Treatment
Antibody cocktail administered against COVID-19 that attacks SARS- CoV-2 virus directly to cut down mortality rate in hospitalized patients should be available for all.
READ MORE
Ways to Manage Your Blood Pressure Through This COVID-19 Pandemic
Emerging risk of the COVID-19 pandemic takes a toll on health especially among those with hypertension.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.
READ MORE
Trauma Care
Accident and trauma care is an important public health challenge that requires immediate attention. Injury (trauma) is the leading cause of death for all age groups under the age of 44.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Trauma CareDeath FactsBereavementThoracic Outlet Syndrome