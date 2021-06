COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Treatment

Does it Work for Everyone?

Another Challenge

New Therapies to Fight COVID-19

Baricitinib (an immunomodulatory drug used in rheumatoid arthritis)

Dimethyl fumarate (an immunomodulatory drug used in psoriasis and multiple sclerosis)

High-dose vs standard corticosteroids

The two monoclonal antibodies called casirivimab and imdevimabin REGEN-COV drug produced by Regeneron bind specifically to two different sites on the coronavirus spike protein, neutralize the ability of the virus to infect cells.says Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute.Previous studies conducted amongResearchers discovered mixed results in several monoclonal antibodies developed against SARS-CoV-2 virus. Though some positive effects on disease progression were seen in outpatients, none demonstrated reducing death risk in severely ill patients in the hospital.The Recovery trial started to evaluate Regeneron's cocktail effectiveness in mid-September 2020 reported that one third of patients took part in this random study did not have natural antibodies.In this trial group, 30% of patients given standard care died whereas 24% of those who received the antibody cocktail; that translates to six lives saved for every 100 such patients treated with the drug.Although it received an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November 2020, Regeneron's therapy is notwidely used in the United States.Joint chief investigator for the RECOVERY trial, Sir Peter Horby said,The cost of this antibody drug will put the therapy out of reach for most people living in developing countries. Generally, access to antibody drugs is unequal across the globe.Initiative to increase the manufacturing and reducing the price to affordable cost can make these drugs accessible to everyone. Dexamethasone and Tocilizumabare being used in COVID-19 treatment to tackle the body's response to the virus by suppressing the immune system's inflammatory reaction to the virus.The new antibody cocktail therapy can be used in combination with other treatments.The Recovery trial is also looking at several other potential treatments, including:Apart from these drugs, thousands of clinical trials of COVID-19 therapies are taking place across the world.Source: Medindia