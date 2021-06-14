by Hannah Joy on  June 14, 2021 at 1:47 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Covid-19: Clinical Trials to Start on Colchicine
Colchicine drug is gonna undergo a two-arm phase-II clinical trial by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to assess the safety and efficacy of the drug in treating Covid-19.

Colchicine is used for treating gout and related inflammatory conditions. The drug is expected to be an important therapeutic intervention for Covid patients with cardiac co-morbidities.

A number of global studies have confirmed now that cardiac complications during course of Covid-19 infections and post-Covid syndrome are leading to loss of many lives, and it is essential to look for new or repurposed drugs.


India is one of the largest producers of this key drug Colchicine and if successful, it will be made available to the patients at an affordable cost.

CSIR and Hyderabad-based Laxai Life Sciences Pvt Ltd have been given regulatory approval by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to undertake a two-arm phase-II clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of the drug Colchicine in the improvement of clinical outcomes during the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The partner CSIR institutes in this important clinical trial are the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad and CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu.

Director General of CSIR Dr Shekhar C. Mande expressed his happiness on the approval granted to conduct the clinical trial on this approved drug.

Dr Ram Vishwakarma, advisor to DG-CSIR, highlighted that Colchicine in combination with standard of care will be an important therapeutic intervention for Covid patients with cardiac co-morbidities and also for reducing pro-inflammatory cytokines, leading to faster recovery.

Dr S. Chandrasekhar (Director CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad) and Dr D.S. Reddy (Director, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu), the two partner institutes from CSIR said that they are looking forward to the outcome of this Phase II clinical efficacy trial on Colchicine, which may lead to life-saving intervention in the management of hospitalized patients.

Dr Ram Upadhayay, CEO, Laxai, informed, that the enrollment of patients has already begun at multiple sites across India and the trial is likely to be completed in the next 8-10 weeks.

He further added that this drug can be made available to large population of India based on the results of this trial and regulatory approval.

Recent clinical studies have reported in leading medical journals about colchicine being associated with a significant reduction in the rates of recurrent pericarditis, post-pericardiotomy syndrome, and peri-procedural atrial fibrillation following cardiac surgery and atrial fibrillation ablation.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Gout Drug Colchicine can Reduce Hospital Stay in COVID-19 Patients
In COVID-19 patients, gout drug colchicine can reduce duration of oxygen therapy and hospital stay. Colchicine can be added to standard treatment for moderate to severe COVID-19 patients.
READ MORE
Gout Medication Prevents Progression of Coronary Disease
Low dose colchicine, the commonly used medication for Gout, found to prevent progression of chronic coronary disease.
READ MORE
Drug to Treat Gout And Arthritis May Help Heart Attack Survivors Live Longer
Colchicine, an anti-inflammatory medication can help treat acute coronary syndrome, a life-threatening condition in which the coronary blood vessel is blocked.
READ MORE
Metformin may Help Treat Lung Inflammation in COVID Patients
Metformin can reduce lung inflammation, COVID-19 severity and mortality, as per the study done by the researchers on mice infected by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials
Clinical trials are experiments that yield useful information to clinicians if a particular treatment is of any value to a patient.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial
Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - The Past and The Future
Many of the drugs that are used today have been discovered by chance or often by mere serendipity
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights
Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician and enemy of disease’.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Clinical TrialsClinical Trials - The Past and The FutureClinical Trials - Different Phases of the trialPlacebo Effects: Rare InsightsNeck Cracking