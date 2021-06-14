Metformin may Help Treat Lung Inflammation in COVID Patients

Researchers at University of California San Diego, assessed a mouse model with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which is triggered by trauma and by bacterial or viral infections. It is a frequent cause of death in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Results in the Immunity
showed that metformin administered to mice prior to or after exposure to bacterial endotoxin, a surrogate for bacterial pneumonia, resulted in the inhibition of ARDS onset and lessening of its symptoms.
Metformin reduced mortality in endotoxin-challenged mice and inhibited IL-1beta production and inflammasome in the lungs.
IL-1beta and IL-6, are cytokines that cause inflammation as an early immune response. Their amounts are increased in persons infected by SARS-CoV-2, creating "cytokine storms" in which the body starts attacking its own cells and tissues. They are signs of an acute immune response gone awry.
IL-1beta production depends on inflammasome, whose presence in lung tissue is found to be highly increased in deceased COVID-19 patients, researchers said.
New study suggests that Metformin may have therapeutic potential for treating various neurodegenerative and cardiovascular diseases in which there is more inflammation..
