Metformin may Help Treat Lung Inflammation in COVID Patients

Results in theshowed that metformin administered to mice prior to or after exposure to bacterial endotoxin, a surrogate for bacterial pneumonia, resulted in the inhibition of ARDS onset and lessening of its symptoms.Metformin reduced mortality in endotoxin-challenged mice and inhibited IL-1beta production and inflammasome in the lungs.IL-1beta and IL-6, are cytokines that cause inflammation as an early immune response. Their amounts are increased in persons infected by SARS-CoV-2, creating "cytokine storms" in which the body starts attacking its own cells and tissues. They are signs of an acute immune response gone awry.IL-1beta production depends on inflammasome, whose presence in lung tissue is found to be highly increased in deceased COVID-19 patients, researchers said.New study suggests that Metformin may have therapeutic potential for treating various neurodegenerative and cardiovascular diseases in which there is more inflammation..Source: Medindia