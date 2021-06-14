by Hannah Joy on  June 14, 2021 at 1:18 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Clinical Trial Begins for Mix-and-Match of Covid Vaccine Boosters
Can you get a different Covid vaccine for the second dose? A clinical trial has began to test what happens when adults take two different Covid-19 vaccines. This will help us understand the pros and cons of taking two different vaccine boosters.

The trial aims to determine the safety and immunogenicity of mixed boosted regimens, according to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), Xinhua reported.

The trial will include about 150 adults who have been fully vaccinated with one of the three approved Covid-19 vaccines in the United States, the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.


Each vaccine group will enroll about 25 people aged 18 to 55 years, and about 25 people aged 56 years and older. Twelve to 20 weeks following their initial vaccination regimen, participants will receive a single booster dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine as part of the trial.

People who have not received Covid-19 vaccine are also eligible to enroll in the trial in a separate cohort. These volunteers will initially receive the two-dose Moderna Covid-19 vaccine regimen, and will be assigned to receive a booster dose of a vaccine about 12 to 20 weeks later, according to the NIH.

Trial investigators will evaluate participants for safety and any side effects after vaccination. Participants also will be asked to provide blood samples periodically so that trial investigators can evaluate immune responses against current circulating strains of SARS-CoV-2, as well as emerging variants, according to the NIH.

Initial trial results are expected in late summer this year.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

WHO Experts to Provide Guidelines on Moderna's COVID Vaccine
World Health Organization (WHO) panel of vaccine experts is set to issue recommendations on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
READ MORE
FDA Extends Shelf Life of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine
The shelf life of Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine has been extended from 3 months to 4.5 months by the US Food and Drug Administration.
READ MORE
Daters In Uk to Flaunt COVID Vaccine Badge
Online daters in the UK now can flaunt COVID vaccine badge on their profiles, the media reported on Monday.
READ MORE
Do People Have Faith in Covid Vaccines?
In India, over 71 percent of the population has expressed faith in effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccination drives undertaken to arrest the surge.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials
Clinical trials are experiments that yield useful information to clinicians if a particular treatment is of any value to a patient.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial
Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - The Past and The Future
Many of the drugs that are used today have been discovered by chance or often by mere serendipity
READ MORE
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights
Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician and enemy of disease’.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Clinical TrialsClinical Trials - The Past and The FutureClinical Trials - Different Phases of the trialPlacebo Effects: Rare InsightsVaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked