COVID-19- CDC Adds Three New Symptoms

Symptoms vary from person to person and, depending on the severity of the infection, people could exhibit a combination of symptoms. Symptoms of COVID-19 usually appear 2 to 14 days after to SARS-CoV-2 virus, that causes the illness.The CDC warned that "Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness."For the study, scientists from the University in Leeds in the U.K identified the common symptoms by compiling data from 148 studies, 24,000 patients from over nine countries including, the U.K, US, and China. The most commonly observed symptoms of COVID-19 were fever and cough.According to the World Health Organization there is an increasing trend of the illness in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and other parts of Asia. The number of coronavirus cases in the world has crossed 10 million mark. The United States is one of the worst-hit nations and, it has more than 2.5 million cases alone. The number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 5,49,106.The warning signs of COVID-19 infection include continuous pain or pressure in the chest, inability to be aroused and, bluish discoloration of lips. CDC advised that "People experiencing these types of symptoms should not neglect and should seek medical attention immediately."Source: Medindia