by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  June 29, 2020 at 4:42 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19- CDC Adds Three New Symptoms
The U.S Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC has added three new symptoms, congestion or runny nose, nausea, and diarrhea, to the existing list of COVID-19 disease. People who have been infected with coronavirus exhibit a series of symptoms and the severity of the illness varies from person to person.

The previously listed symptoms of COVID-19 were fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of smell or taste, and sore throat. The new symptoms are congestion or runny nose, nausea and diarrhea.

CDC on its website, said that, "This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19."


Symptoms vary from person to person and, depending on the severity of the infection, people could exhibit a combination of symptoms. Symptoms of COVID-19 usually appear 2 to 14 days after to SARS-CoV-2 virus, that causes the illness.

The CDC warned that "Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness."

For the study, scientists from the University in Leeds in the U.K identified the common symptoms by compiling data from 148 studies, 24,000 patients from over nine countries including, the U.K, US, and China. The most commonly observed symptoms of COVID-19 were fever and cough.

According to the World Health Organization there is an increasing trend of the illness in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and other parts of Asia. The number of coronavirus cases in the world has crossed 10 million mark. The United States is one of the worst-hit nations and, it has more than 2.5 million cases alone. The number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 5,49,106.

The warning signs of COVID-19 infection include continuous pain or pressure in the chest, inability to be aroused and, bluish discoloration of lips. CDC advised that "People experiencing these types of symptoms should not neglect and should seek medical attention immediately."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Intravenous Immunoglobulin for Treating COVID-19
IVIg is generated from the pooled immunoglobulin G of approximately one thousand blood donors and could be used for treating coronavirus, says GlobalData.
READ MORE
Should Masks be Part of Your COVID-19 Safety Essential Kit?
Wearing masks in outdoor spaces while walking, cycling or running, offers only negligible benefits, as the risks that such exposures cause are also very little. Mask wearing should thus be made optional.
READ MORE
Blood Plasma Therapy for COVID-19 Care
Blood plasma therapy involves using blood plasma from recuperating COVID-19 patients to treat new cases. The government has to support plasma therapy for COVID-19 care alongside other supporting treatments.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)