Dr Vinodkumar Bagdu, from Bagdu Health Services Pvt Ltd said that the
study validates their cause for plasma therapy in India. His company
distils blood plasma through a blood component separation process, from
blood collected at blood banks.
‘Blood plasma therapy for COVID-19 care is safe, inexpensive and reduces death rate. It works by boosting immunity in COVID-19 patients and helping them recover faster.’
"We've been talking about the need for government support for plasma
therapy for some time. The study proves how convalescent plasma therapy,
which has been successfully proven against Influenza and Ebola, will work
in this case too. I hope that the ICMR and government steps forward to
support this piece, alongside with other supporting treatment for
COVID-19", said Dr Bagdu.
Entrepreneur Prashant Karulkar has also urged the government to support
the use of plasma therapy. "Plasma therapy is safe, inexpensive and leads
to lesser death rates - even the doctors heading the study have
acknowledged it. It's time that the national government promotes it as a cure - helping secure blood plasma supply from recuperating patients,
supporting costs and promoting its use across India.
Right now, plasma therapy has been used to treat patients in Maharashtra,
Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi. Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain has
also received plasma therapy for COVID-19.
Source: Medindia