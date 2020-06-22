Blood plasma therapy is found to be an effective treatment option for patients suffering from COVID-19. The companies that manufacture blood components such as blood plasma, are urging the Government to extend more support in using plasma therapy for COVID-19 care.



For those worried about using plasma therapy against COVID-19, there's some good news. Even as Glenmark announced a wonder drug to cure the dreaded disease, a new study has confirmed that using blood plasma can boost immunity for COVID-19 patients.

‘Blood plasma therapy for COVID-19 care is safe, inexpensive and reduces death rate. It works by boosting immunity in COVID-19 patients and helping them recover faster.’





Entrepreneur Prashant Karulkar has also urged the government to support the use of plasma therapy. "Plasma therapy is safe, inexpensive and leads to lesser death rates - even the doctors heading the study have acknowledged it. It's time that the national government promotes it as a cure - helping secure blood plasma supply from recuperating patients, supporting costs and promoting its use across India.



Right now, plasma therapy has been used to treat patients in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi. Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain has also received plasma therapy for COVID-19.



Dr Vinodkumar Bagdu, from Bagdu Health Services Pvt Ltd said that the study validates their cause for plasma therapy in India. His company distils blood plasma through a blood component separation process, from blood collected at blood banks.