by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  June 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Blood Plasma Therapy for COVID-19 Care
Blood plasma therapy is found to be an effective treatment option for patients suffering from COVID-19. The companies that manufacture blood components such as blood plasma, are urging the Government to extend more support in using plasma therapy for COVID-19 care.

For those worried about using plasma therapy against COVID-19, there's some good news. Even as Glenmark announced a wonder drug to cure the dreaded disease, a new study has confirmed that using blood plasma can boost immunity for COVID-19 patients.

Dr Vinodkumar Bagdu, from Bagdu Health Services Pvt Ltd said that the study validates their cause for plasma therapy in India. His company distils blood plasma through a blood component separation process, from blood collected at blood banks.


"We've been talking about the need for government support for plasma therapy for some time. The study proves how convalescent plasma therapy, which has been successfully proven against Influenza and Ebola, will work in this case too. I hope that the ICMR and government steps forward to support this piece, alongside with other supporting treatment for COVID-19", said Dr Bagdu.

Entrepreneur Prashant Karulkar has also urged the government to support the use of plasma therapy. "Plasma therapy is safe, inexpensive and leads to lesser death rates - even the doctors heading the study have acknowledged it. It's time that the national government promotes it as a cure - helping secure blood plasma supply from recuperating patients, supporting costs and promoting its use across India.

Right now, plasma therapy has been used to treat patients in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi. Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain has also received plasma therapy for COVID-19.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials of Therapeutics for COVID-19: Current Status
Clinical trials that are well-designed, well-planned and conducted in a timely manner will ensure the development of a safe and effective drug for the treatment of COVID-19 sooner than later.
READ MORE
India Covid Deaths To 13,254
India has recorded 681 deaths due to novel coronavirus with the total tally of 13,254.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.
READ MORE
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

ThalassemiaReiki and Pranic HealingBlood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBombay Blood GroupCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake