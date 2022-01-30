COVID-19 Cases Top 372.1 Million

Globally, COVID-19 caseload has pinnacled 372.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.65 million and vaccinations to over 9.94 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 372,107,746 and 5,656,925, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,941,916,606.
The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (40,858,241 infections and 493,198 deaths), followed by Brazil (25,256,198 infections and 626,870 deaths).
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (322,135), Mexico (303,776), Peru (204,769), the UK (156,137), Italy (145,914), Indonesia (144,261), Colombia (133,292), Iran (132,333), France (131,449), Argentina (120,836), Germany (117,673), Ukraine (106,373) and Poland (104,636).
Source: IANS