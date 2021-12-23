Covid-19 can End in 2022: WHO Chief

Advertisement

"All of us want to get back to normal... We need to protect ourselves now," Xinhua news agency quoted the WHO chief as further saying.He also asked the governments to exercise maximum caution in the coming weeks and avoid events with large gatherings.Since the Omicron variant was first discovered in South Africa, it has now been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to three days in areas with community transmission, according to the WHO.The new variant is not more severe than the Delta variant, but is possibly more contagious and resistant to vaccines.On the inequity in access to vaccines, the WHO chief said: "If we are to end the pandemic in the coming year, we must end inequity."Source: IANS