Intranasal Vaccine: Bharat Biotech Seeks Approval for Phase 3 Trials

Advertisement

Sources said Phase 2 trials were conducted with Covaxin and BBV154. "Using a combination of one intramuscular and the other nasal is an innovative approach of heterologous," they said.The intranasal vaccine can be given as booster dose to those who have already taken both the doses of intramuscular vaccines.Health experts say the intranasal vaccine as booster dose will add a key weapon in India's fight against Covid-19, especially when Omicron, the new variant, spreads fast in the country.Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, along with Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India, are the two vaccines so far being used in India's current Covid-19 vaccination drive, which was launched in January this year.Russian vaccine Sputnik-V has also been approved for emergency use in India.Source: IANS