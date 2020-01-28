medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

Cough, Shortness of Breath may be Early Warning Signs of Lung Cancer

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 28, 2020 at 3:59 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Don't take common respiratory symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath very lightly, because coughing continuously and feeling breathless can be a red flag for lung cancer.
Cough, Shortness of Breath may be Early Warning Signs of Lung Cancer
Cough, Shortness of Breath may be Early Warning Signs of Lung Cancer

GPs are being urged to consider shortness of breath and cough as potential predictors of lung cancer, after a study found they were becoming more common as the first symptom in diagnosis.

Show Full Article


Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the UK and has a poor five year survival rate of around 13 per cent. Research led by the University of Exeter Medical School, published in the British Journal of General Practice, aimed to improve potentially life-saving early diagnosis through analyzing which symptoms patients present first to their doctor. The team examined 27,795 records of adults who were diagnosed with lung cancer between 2000 and 2017, at more than 600 UK GP practices.

Over the 17 year period, the team found an increase in both cough and shortness of breath as the first symptom patients reported when they went on to be diagnosed with lung cancer. The study, funded by Cancer Research UK and supported by NIHR, found a decrease in patients who reported the first symptom to be coughing up blood, or loss of appetite, generally regarded as the headline symptom of lung cancer.

Professor Willie Hamilton, of the University of Exeter Medical School, who was an author on the paper, said: "Lung cancer is the biggest cancer killer in the UK. Our paper shows a rapid change in the first symptom doctors are seeing. That's probably not caused by any change in basic biology, it's more likely to be down to earlier detection.

"It means teaching must change -- clinicians must be alert to the risks of cough and shortness of breath."

Sara Hiom, director of early diagnosis at Cancer Research UK, said: "This important study indicates that people are now going to the doctor about different symptoms of lung cancer, such as cough and shortness of breath, possibly because of awareness campaigns in the past.

Most people with these symptoms will not have lung cancer, but it's well worth letting your GP decide if you need tests - because if it is cancer, a prompt diagnosis and speedy treatment make all the difference. And although smoking makes it much more likely, remember that non-smokers can have lung cancer too."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Home Remedies for Cough / Natural Cough Remedy

Natural home remedies offer you an herbal method to treat cough effectively. Follow these simple home remedies and tips to get rid of cough.

Homemade Cough Syrups

Homemade cough syrups can be a natural cough suppressant, without causing any side effects. Here are a few ways to make cough syrup at home.

Coughing up Blood Symptom Evaluation

Coughing up blood in anyone can be alarming. But it is not always serious. However, when there is recurrent and /or huge amount of blood in the sputum it should raise an alarm for thorough evaluation of the cause.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Lung Biopsy

The procedure by which tissue samples are obtained from the lung is known as lung biopsy. The biopsy tissues obtained from the lungs are examined by a pathologist.

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Smoking among Women

Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Lung BiopsyLung CancerCancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsAsbestosisCancerTattoos A Body ArtPneumoconiosisSmoking among WomenSilicosis
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Ectopic Heartbeat

Padma Awards 2020: President Honors 13 Unsung Heroes of Medicine

Disrupting Glutamine Metabolism Aids to Treat Chemotherapy Resistant Pancreatic Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive