Coronavirus Positive Cases in Bihar Raises Up to 43

With four more new COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar, the total number of infected persons increased to 43. All are women from the district of Siwan.



Chief secretary of the state health ministry Sanjay Kumar said, "all the women belong to the same family. They range from 12 to 29 years of age."

‘All the fresh cases reported in Bihar are women belonging to the same family in the age group 12 to 29 years.’

So far 11 districts of Bihar have been affected by Covid-19 pandemic with maximum number of cases from Siwan (14), Patna (4), Monghyr (7), Nalanda (2), Gaya (5), Gopalganj (3), Begusarai (3) and Lakhisarai, Saran, Nawada and Bhagalpur have one case each.



One person has already died due to coronavirus in the state.







He said all the women came in contact with a person who had a travel history to Oman, who was a coronavirus positive.