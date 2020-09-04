Coronavirus Positive Cases in Bihar Raises Up to 43

He said all the women came in contact with a person who had a travel history to Oman, who was a coronavirus positive.
Maximum number of positive cases in the state has been reported from the Siwan district. A large number of migrants from the district go to Gulf countries every year from Siwan.
So far 11 districts of Bihar have been affected by Covid-19 pandemic with maximum number of cases from Siwan (14), Patna (4), Monghyr (7), Nalanda (2), Gaya (5), Gopalganj (3), Begusarai (3) and Lakhisarai, Saran, Nawada and Bhagalpur have one case each.
One person has already died due to coronavirus in the state.
Source: IANS