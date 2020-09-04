by Ramya Rachamanti on  April 9, 2020 at 8:40 PM Indian Health News
Coronavirus Positive Cases in Bihar Raises Up to 43
With four more new COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar, the total number of infected persons increased to 43. All are women from the district of Siwan.

Chief secretary of the state health ministry Sanjay Kumar said, "all the women belong to the same family. They range from 12 to 29 years of age."

He said all the women came in contact with a person who had a travel history to Oman, who was a coronavirus positive.


Maximum number of positive cases in the state has been reported from the Siwan district. A large number of migrants from the district go to Gulf countries every year from Siwan.

So far 11 districts of Bihar have been affected by Covid-19 pandemic with maximum number of cases from Siwan (14), Patna (4), Monghyr (7), Nalanda (2), Gaya (5), Gopalganj (3), Begusarai (3) and Lakhisarai, Saran, Nawada and Bhagalpur have one case each.

One person has already died due to coronavirus in the state.



Source: IANS

