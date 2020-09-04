by Colleen Fleiss on  April 9, 2020 at 8:35 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Potential Treatment for COVID-19-related Respiratory Failure
The use of tPA drug could help reduce deaths among patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS as a complication of COVID-19, suggested the newly launched trial followed a special report the research published in the Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery. The research team included physician-scientists at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) -- part of Beth Israel Lahey Health.

Epidemiological models predict that thousands of Americans will require mechanical ventilation in the coming months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, far exceeding the estimated 200,000 ventilators currently available in the United States.

"As the global pandemic of COVID-19 begins to oversaturate the world's medical capacity to accommodate a surge of patients with ARDS, it's critical we consider how existing therapies that are widely available may be of use in this unprecedented public health emergency," said the special report's lead author and clinical trial investigator, Christopher D. Barrett, MD, a senior surgical resident at BIDMC and a research fellow at MIT.


"If effective and safe for the treatment of ARDS in patients with COVID-19, tPA could save lives by reducing recovery time and freeing up more ventilators for other patients in need." An anticoagulant naturally produced by the body, tPA was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 1996 for use in patients experiencing heart attack, stroke and pulmonary embolism. Researchers have considered the use of anti-coagulant drugs to reduce ARDS-induced death for two decades. Though the approach has never been widely adopted or formally FDA-approved, a clinical observation made about a subset of patients with COVID-19 induced ARDS made the idea seem newly relevant.

"We're hearing anecdotally that a subset of patients with COVID-19 induced ARDS are clotting abnormally around their catheters and IV lines," said senior author, Michael B. Yaffe, MD, PhD, an attending surgeon in the departments of Acute Care Surgery, Trauma, and Surgical Critical Care, and in Surgical Oncology at BIDMC. "We suspect these patients with aggressive clotting are will show the most benefit from tPA treatment, and this new clinical trial will reveal whether that's the case."

Led by Yaffe, Barrett, and colleagues from BIDMC's Department of Anesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Medicine, including Shahzad Shaefi, MD, and Department Chair Daniel S. Talmor, MD, MPH, the tPA clinical trial is now open and enrolling patients with COVID-19 induced ARDS admitted to BIDMC. Next steps will include identifying biomarkers -- measurable characteristics such as blood levels of clotting factors -- to help more accurately determine which patients are most likely to respond to tPA as a treatment for ARDS, said Yaffe, who is also a Professor of Biology and Biological Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The collaborative research was facilitated by Beth Israel Lahey Health COVID-19 Innovation Hub -- an effort led by Gyongyi Szabo, MD, PhD, Chief Academic Officer at Beth Israel Lahey Health -- to address the emerging challenges related to the pandemic.

Since the publication of the special report on March 23, Barrett and Yaffe have already heard from physicians across the country eager to try tPA for the treatment of COVID-19 induced ARDS. Because the medication is an FDA-approved drug already in widespread use for patients who have had heart attacks or strokes, doctors are permitted to prescribe it for off-label usage.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Respiratory Distress Syndrome
ARDS is a lung condition where the patient suffers from sudden breathlessness, low blood oxygen levels and lung inflammation that could progress to respiratory failure.
READ MORE
The Lungs - Animation
The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
READ MORE
Four Medical Workers in Andhra Test Positive for COVID-19
Four healthcare personnel in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus after treating patients with COVID-19.
READ MORE
Asbestosis
Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres
READ MORE
Hypoxemia
Hypoxemia is defined as a condition where arterial oxygen tension is below 90 mmHg. It may lead to respiratory failure.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

AsbestosisHypoxemia