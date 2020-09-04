Neither Surgical Nor Cotton Masks Effectively Filter SARS COV-2: Study

For preventing the dissemination of SARS-CoV-2 from the coughs of patients with COVID-19, both surgical and cotton masks were found to be ineffective, revealed study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.



A study conducted at two hospitals in Seoul, South Korea, found that when COVID-19 patients coughed into either type of mask, droplets of virus were released to the environment and external mask surface.

‘Recommendations to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 may not be effective.’





Media contacts : The lead author, Sung-Han Kim, M.D, can be reached at kimsunghanmd@hotmail.com or +82-2-3010-3305.



During respiratory viral infection, face masks are thought to prevent transmission, leading health care experts to recommend their use during the COVID-19 pandemic. With a shortage of both N95 and surgical masks, which have been shown to prevent the spread of influenza virus, cotton masks have gained interest as a substitute. However, it is not known if surgical or cotton masks worn by patients with COVID-19 prevent contamination of the environment.