COVID-19: Nonmedical Healthcare Personnel at Highest Psychological Distress Risk

Nonmedical health care workers had higher prevalence of anxiety even after adjustment for possible confounders.
‘Medically trained workers scored significantly lower on measures of depression and anxiety and impact of COVID-19 outbreak.’
These findings are consistent with those of a recent COVID-19 study demonstrating that frontline nurses had significantly lower vicarious traumatization scores than non-frontline nurses and the general public.
Reasons for this may include reduced accessibility to formal psychological support, less first-hand medical information on the outbreak, less intensive training on personal protective equipment and infection control measures.
Source: Eurekalert