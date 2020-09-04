COVID-19: Nonmedical Healthcare Personnel at Highest Psychological Distress Risk

In Singapore, nonmedical healthcare personnel who were caring for patients with COVID-19 are at an increased risk for psychological distress related to the pandemic. A brief research report is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.



Researchers from National University Health System and Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore used a self-administered questionnaire to examine the psychological distress, depression, anxiety, and stress experienced by health care workers in Singapore in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak and compared these outcomes between medically and non-medically trained hospital personnel.



Nonmedical health care workers had higher prevalence of anxiety even after adjustment for possible confounders.



‘Medically trained workers scored significantly lower on measures of depression and anxiety and impact of COVID-19 outbreak.’





Reasons for this may include reduced accessibility to formal psychological support, less first-hand medical information on the outbreak, less intensive training on personal protective equipment and infection control measures.



