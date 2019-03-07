Consumption of Fertilizers Has No Link to Cancer Prevalence in Punjab: Government

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in the Lok Sabha that the consumption of fertilizers has no link to the prevalence of cancer diseases in Punjab. The reply came up after an MP from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu raised a question on the rise in the number of cancer cases in the state.

"The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that according to the Cancer Registry of Punjab, the incidence of cancer cases was 100-110 for every 100,000 individuals which is almost equal to the national average. The Punjab government has also reported that the consumption of fertilizer has no link with prevalence of cancer in Punjab," said Tomar.



"Strengthening of Tertiary Care Cancer facilities Scheme is being implemented to support setting up of State Cancer Institutes (SCI) and Tertiary Care Cancer Centres (TCCC) in different parts of the country," said Tomar.



The government is also making efforts to promote judicious use of fertilizers with the cooperation of state governments. Farmers are also being educated as part of the scheme.







The National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) is also being implemented for interventions up to the district level which includes awareness generation for Cancer prevention, screening, early detection and referral to an appropriate level institution for treatment.

