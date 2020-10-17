Congenital Heart Defects Does Not Increase Severe COVID-19 Risk

People born with a heart defect are not at increased risk for moderate or severe COVID-19, finds a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.



The study included over 7,000 adults and kids born with congenital heart disease. Between March and July 2020, the center recorded 53 congenital heart disease patients (average age 34) with COVID-19 infection.

‘Congenital heart disease in itself is not a risk factor, but patients with a genetic syndrome and adults at the advanced physiological stage are at risk for moderate/severe COVID-19. ’





According to the study, nine patients (17%) had a moderate/severe infection, and three patients (6%) died.



A concurrent genetic syndrome in patients of all ages and advanced physiologic stages in adult patients were each linked to a raised risk of coronavirus symptom severity, the findings showed.



"While our sample size is small, these findings imply that specific congenital heart lesions may not be sufficient cause alone for severe coronavirus infection," according to Dr. Matthew Lewis and his colleagues.



told the study authors. However, the investigators were "reassured by the low number of heart defect patients treated at their center and the patients' outcomes."