India to be Trans Fat-Free by 2022: Health Minister

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the government aims to make India Trans Fat free by 2022, a year ahead of the World Health Organization target.



There has been a revived focus on food, nutrition, health, immunity, and sustainability, due to the world's unprecedented challenges on account of the COVID pandemic.

‘The campaign to end trans fat is an essential step to accelerate the 'Eat Right India' movement.’





Harsh Vardhan reminded everyone of the government's effort to make India trans fat free by 2022, in synergy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a New India on 75 years of the country's independence.







