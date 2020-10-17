by Iswarya on  October 17, 2020 at 10:39 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

India to be Trans Fat-Free by 2022: Health Minister
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the government aims to make India Trans Fat free by 2022, a year ahead of the World Health Organization target.

There has been a revived focus on food, nutrition, health, immunity, and sustainability, due to the world's unprecedented challenges on account of the COVID pandemic.

Presided over an event organized by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to mark World Food Day, he stated: The "FSSAI's Eat Right India movement targets to encourage safe and healthy food for all in a sustainable way. It is a part of its mandate to give safe and wholesome food for all citizens. This will enhance the food safety ecosystems and boost the hygiene and health of our citizens."


This year's event is "Grow, Nourish, Sustain. Together," and the key focus this year is excluding trans fats from the food supply chain. Trans fat is a food toxin found in partially hydrogenated vegetable oils (PHVOs) such as vanaspati, shortening, margarine, etc., baked and fried foods. It is a significant contributor to the rise in non-communicable diseases in India.

Harsh Vardhan reminded everyone of the government's effort to make India trans fat free by 2022, in synergy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a New India on 75 years of the country's independence.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Traumatizing Trans Fats
Artificial trans fats are created when vegetable oils are partially hydrogenated to form "trans" unsaturated double bonds.
READ MORE
Foods to Avoid to Reduce High Cholesterol
List of food sources that have huge amounts of cholesterol and saturated fats bad for health. Cholesterol-rich foods article briefs about healthy eating tips, exercise, weight management.
READ MORE
Healthy Nordic Dietary Recommendations Reduce Cardiometabolic Risk Factors
A diet low in carbohydrates and trans-fats, with more of protein and fat, is shown to significantly reduce cardiometabolic risk factors by a Swedish study.
READ MORE
FDA to Phase Out Trans-Fat from Food
The FDA has mandated trans-fats to be phased out within 3 years because it leads to chronic diseases such as overweight, obesity, and cardiovascular disorders.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Health Insurance - IndiaNeck Cracking