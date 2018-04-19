Concussions of Severe Type can Increase the Risk of Parkinson's Disease

A patients risk of Parkinson's disease can increase if a serious concussion results from an encounter. It can be anything from accidental head slam on the steering wheel to helmet injury from a football tussle, find a new study.

Concussions of Severe Type can Increase the Risk of Parkinson's Disease



The findings of this study are published in the journal of Neurology.



The findings of this study are published in the journal of Neurology.

In their study, the researchers looked at the prevalence of







Results Relevant to More Than Vets



"While the participants had all served in the active military, many if not most of the traumatic brain injuries had been acquired during civilian life," said senior author and principal investigator Kristine Yaffe, MD, of the UCSF departments of neurology, psychiatry, medicine, and epidemiology and biostatistics. "As such, we believe it has important implications for the general population."



The mechanism in which concussion leads to Parkinson's is not fully understood, but recent studies have pointed to abnormal brain deposits of a protein called alpha-synuclein in traumatic brain injuries. This protein is a hallmark of Parkinson's.



Previous research has demonstrated a strong link between Parkinson's disease and moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury, but this is the first large-scale, nationwide study to show its association with the concussion, said first author Raquel Gardner, MD, of the UCSF Department of Neurology.



For the study, researchers identified 325,870 veterans from three U.S. Veterans Health Administration medical databases. Half of the participants had been diagnosed with the concussion or the more serious moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury and half had not. The participants, who ranged in age from 31 to 65, were followed for an average of 4.6 years.



A total of 1,462 of the participants were diagnosed with Parkinson's, with an average time to diagnosis of 4.6 years. Some 949 of the participants with traumatic brain injury, or 0.58 percent, developed Parkinson's, compared to 513 of the participants with no traumatic brain injury, or 0.31 percent.



In total, 360 out of 76,297 with the concussion, or 0.47 percent, developed the disease and 543 out of 72,592 with the more serious moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury, or 0.75 percent, developed the disease.



More Serious Brain Injuries Linked to Higher Parkinson's Risk



After researchers adjusted for age, sex, race, education and other health conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, they found that those with concussion had a 56 percent increased risk of Parkinson's. As expected, the risk was higher among veterans with the more serious moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury (83 percent).



Researchers also found that those with any form of traumatic brain injury were diagnosed with Parkinson's an average of two years earlier than those without traumatic brain injury.



"This study highlights the importance of concussion prevention, long-term follow-up of those with the concussion, and the need for future studies to investigate if there are other risk factors for Parkinson's disease that can be modified after someone has a concussion," said Gardner. "There is increasing recognition that concussion may have long-lasting neurobehavioral consequences, including heightened risk for several psychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases."



Military at Risk for Unique Cause of Concussion



Among servicemen and women, concussion may result from exposure to explosives in combat areas. In the general population, it most commonly occurs from falls in older people and motor vehicle accidents and contact sports in younger people.



Parkinson's affects more than 1 million people in North America, most typically after age 60, according to the National Institutes of Health. It is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that primarily impacts balance and movement.



