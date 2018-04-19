medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. AIDS/HIV News

Poor Healthcare Access Identified in Low-income AIDS Patients

by Thilaka Ravi on  April 19, 2018 at 5:42 PM AIDS/HIV News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

AIDS patients in Quebec do not have equal access to anti-retroviral treatment (ART) for HIV and AIDS, found a long-term study undertaken by a team of researchers from the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC) in collaboration with clinics and university health centres in Montreal.
Poor Healthcare Access Identified in Low-income AIDS Patients
Poor Healthcare Access Identified in Low-income AIDS Patients

Researchers observed that HIV-infected persons who count on social assistance and other income security programs in Quebec do not have early access to ART due to their presumed lower socio-economic status.

According to the paper published in the Journal of the International AIDS Society, social welfare recipients and others who do not have paid employment struggle for early access to necessary ART despite access to universal health care. Early ART is a key factor in reducing AIDS and non-AIDS events, including cardiovascular, renal, hepatic and neurocognitive disorders, and cancer among persons living with HIV. In addition, early treatment also significantly decreases the risk of HIV transmission.

"This paper shows we need to take socio-economic factors into consideration when it comes to better controlling the HIV epidemic in Canada. People who are vulnerable economically may be put at greater risk because access to ART is delayed," says study lead author Dr. Jean-Pierre Routy, a senior scientist from the Infectious Diseases and Immunity in Global Health (IDIGH) Program at the RI-MUHC and a hematologist at the Chronic Viral Illness Service of the MUHC.

From 1996 to 2015, Dr. Routy's Montreal-based research team looked at a cohort of 549 participants, early in their HIV infection determining those who count on income security such as social assistance and employment insurance benefits were not accessing ART early. Indeed, working persons earning a salary were two-and-a-half times more likely to initiate early ART compared to this group.

This delayed access represents a potential setback in fighting HIV in Quebec. Despite the availability of universal health care and medication insurance, care appears to be inequitable.

"People who are unemployed and depend on income support are faced with tough daily decisions on how they use limited resources. Competing needs may lead to less capacity to engage in care and related expenses. This population needs aid," explains Dr. Routy, who is also a professor in the Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology at the Faculty of Medicine of McGill University.

"This study is very important because it demonstrates that people delay or end their treatment due to financial reasons, putting their own health at risk," says study co-author, Dr. Réjean Thomas, founder and president of L'Actuel Medical Clinic in Montreal. "We're talking about a very worrying public health matter since we've known for years that an HIV-infected person with an undetectable viral load undergoing antiretroviral treatment cannot transmit the disease."

"In a specialized clinic like l'Actuel, over 90 per cent of diagnosed patients begin treatment very early after their diagnosis compared to 30 per cent just 10 years ago," adds Dr. Thomas.

"The effect of type of care centres on early treatment initiation was an interesting finding that we did not expect," adds first study author Dr. Vikram Mehraj, postdoctoral fellow in the IDIGH Program at the RI-MUHC. "We believe this finding can be explained in part by the fact that sicker patients may preferentially use university-medical centres."

Unlike in British Columbia or France, ART for persons living with HIV in Quebec is still not entirely free. Dr. Thomas points to the obstacle of annual charges for treatment ranging from $28,000 to $36,000.

"If we want to eradicate HIV by 2030 - in line with the UNAIDS objectives signed by the city of Montreal on December 1, 2017 - we will have to seriously examine this obstacle moving forward," says Dr. Thomas.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Related Links

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.

AIDS and Pregnancy

AIDS and Pregnancy

The Acquired immune deficiency syndrome is brought about by the deadly human immunodeficiency virus. In the USA alone an estimate of 120,000 - 160,000 women are HIV- infected.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission

Epidemiologic studies indicate three broad yet distinct geographic patterns of transmission

Oral Health And AIDS

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...