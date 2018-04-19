medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Cannabis Has No Effect on Cognitive Function After 72 Hours

by Hannah Joy on  April 19, 2018 at 6:58 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Using cannabis can cause a reduction in cognitive function. However, a new study reveals that adolescents and young adults who frequently use cannabis had no detrimental effects on the cognitive function.
Cannabis Has No Effect on Cognitive Function After 72 Hours
Cannabis Has No Effect on Cognitive Function After 72 Hours

The legality of cannabis and public perceptions of it have shifted in the United States. However, scientific debates about the physical and mental health consequences of cannabis are unresolved.

Nearly 69 studies published between 1973 and 2017 including 2,152 cannabis users and 6,575 individuals with minimal cannabis use for comparison. The results from cognitive tests administered in studies have been measured.

This was a systematic review and meta-analysis. A meta-analysis combines the results of multiple studies identified in a systematic review and quantitatively summarizes the overall association between the same exposure and outcomes across all studies.

The authors of this study were J. Cobb Scott, Ph.D., of the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia, and coauthors.

Small cognitive effects were associated with heavy/frequent cannabis use among adolescents and young adults and the results suggest they faded substantially with abstinence longer than 72 hours.

Consideration of other relevant factors is needed when interpreting the results, including that use of all psychoactive substances is associated with risk, that functional outcomes may be more important than measures of cognitive function, and the study cannot make causal conclusions about marijuana and cognitive functioning.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Related Links

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Marijuana

Marijuana

Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive effects, though it has medicinal uses as well.

Cancerous Toxins Linked to Cannabis Extract

Cancerous Toxins Linked to Cannabis Extract

Health concerns about dabbing, or vaporizing hash oil a practice that is growing in popularity, especially in states that have legalized medical or recreational marijuana have been studied.

Recovery from Cannabis Use Problems

Recovery from Cannabis Use Problems

Those resolving cannabis problems do so at younger ages, with less assistance than those resolving other substance-use problems.

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Screening Test Drug Abuse Marijuana 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...