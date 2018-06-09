medindia
Concussions Loosen Insulation Around Brain Cells: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 6, 2018 at 9:45 AM Research News
Protective fatty tissue surrounding brain cell fibers was loosened two weeks after the injury--even though the athletes felt fine and were deemed ready to return to the ice, found detailed scans of concussed university hockey players.
A loosening of that insulation, called myelin, slows the transmission of electrical signals between brain cells, or neurons. Researchers have previously shown in animals that this loosened myelin can completely deteriorate with subsequent blows--a condition that resembles the neurodegenerative disease multiple sclerosis.

"This is the first solid evidence in humans that concussions loosen myelin," said Alex Rauscher, an Associate Professor in the Department of Pediatrics and the Canada Research Chair in Developmental Neuroimaging at the University of British Columbia. "And it was detected two weeks after the concussion, when the players said they felt fine and were deemed ready to play through standard return-to-play evaluations. So athletes may be returning to play sooner than they should."

Published this month in Frontiers in Neurology, this is the third study arising from the unusual before-and-after study of UBC hockey players. The 45 athletes had their brains scanned with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) before the season began; if they were concussed, they were re-scanned three days afterwards, two weeks afterwards, and two months afterwards. Eleven athletes were concussed during the season, and most of them underwent the additional MRI scans.

Conventional MRI imaging--the kind done in hospitals to assess brain injury--does not reveal myelin loosening. Rauscher and postdoctoral research fellow Alex Weber used advanced digital analysis of the scans, using a UBC-developed, pixel-based statistical analysis to find changes that visual inspection could not reveal.

Previous analysis of the concussed athletes' scans, published by Rauscher in 2016, had shown changes to the myelin in the corpus callosum--the part of the brain that helps the brain's two hemispheres communicate, and is most susceptible to damage from sudden collisions against the interior of the skull. But the researchers didn't know whether the myelin was diminished, akin to multiple sclerosis, or altered in some other way.

When the concussed players were re-scanned two months after their concussions, their myelin had returned to normal.

But Weber says the findings provide a convincing reason to keep concussed athletes on the bench even if they no longer exhibit any symptoms, as measured by a standard test of cognitive abilities, balance, coordination and mood.

"These results show that there is some damage happening below the surface at least two weeks after a concussion," Weber says. "Passing a concussion test may not be a reliable indicator of whether their brain has truly healed. We might need to build in more waiting time to prevent any long-term damage."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

New Insights on How Head and Neck Positioning Affects Concussion Risk

New Insights on How Head and Neck Positioning Affects Concussion Risk

New study can help understand how head and neck positioning affects concussion risk which can pave the way in developing better ways of preventing head injuries.

Concussion Tied to Anxiety in Athletes With ADHD

Concussion Tied to Anxiety in Athletes With ADHD

Athletes who have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may be at an increased risk for experiencing persistent anxiety and depression after a concussion than people who do not have ADHD.

Teens With Concussion Benefit the Most from Early Physical Therapy

Teens With Concussion Benefit the Most from Early Physical Therapy

Teens with concussion may benefit the most from earlier physical therapy, finds a study that investigated the safety and outcomes of multimodal impairment-based physical therapy at varying time points after injury in youth diagnosed with concussion.

Problem-solving Task After Concussion Improves Brain Function

Problem-solving Task After Concussion Improves Brain Function

Mild problem-solving task as early as four days after a concussion improves brain function. It activates the region that improves memory function, and may guard against developing depression or anxiety.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

What's New on Medindia

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease (VHL) or Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder caused by ...

 Drug Induced Headache

Drug Induced Headache

Medication-induced headache (MIH) or a medication-overuse headache (MOH) is a condition where a ...

 Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders included in newborn screening in US and India are discussed. Most disorders are either ...

 View All

