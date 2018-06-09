Ebola Outbreak in Congo Rises the Death Toll to 85

Ebola outbreak that continued to spread in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has killed 85 people in over a month.

The Congolese Health Ministry said in a statement issued late Tuesday that 124 cases of the disease had been recorded in the region, 93 of which were confirmed cases and the other 31 probable cases.



‘Ebola is spread through personal contact with the blood or bodily fluids of infected people or animals and is widely feared for its death rate of up to 90 percent. ’ Quoting the statement, EFE said 70 percent of the last 20 confirmed cases had been recorded in Beni City, stressing the reason was "the resistance of the community in this district to collaborate with the health authorities."



"Some families have long been hiding sick people, refused to allow health care providers to take patients to the Ebola Treatment Center, and refused to be vaccinated," it added.



A total of 6,134 people have been vaccinated since Aug 8, when the vaccination started.



Ebola is transmitted through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of infected people or animals and is widely feared for its mortality rate of up to 90 percent, as well as for causing heavy internal and external bleeding.



