medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Compounds in Monster Radish Can Help Prevent Heart Disease

by Iswarya on  August 9, 2018 at 1:40 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Compounds found in "monster" radish or Sakurajima Daikon can help protect coronary blood vessels and is likely to prevent heart disease and stroke, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.
Compounds in Monster Radish Can Help Prevent Heart Disease
Compounds in Monster Radish Can Help Prevent Heart Disease

Step aside carrots, onions, and broccoli. The newest heart-healthy vegetable could be a gigantic, record-setting radish.

In the study, scientists state that compounds found in the Sakurajima Daikon, or "monster," radish could help protect coronary blood vessels and potentially prevent heart disease and stroke.

The finding could lead to the discovery of related substances in other vegetables and perhaps lead to new drug treatments.

Grown for centuries in Japan, the Sakurajima Daikon is one of the Earth's most massive vegetables. In 2003, the Guinness Book of World Records certified a Sakurajima weighing nearly 69 pounds as the world's heaviest radish.

Radishes are good sources of antioxidants and reportedly can reduce high blood pressure and the threat of clots, a pair of risk factors for heart attack and stroke. But to date, no studies have directly compared the heart-health benefits of the Sakurajima Daikon to other radishes.

To address this knowledge gap, Katsuko Kajiya and colleagues sought to find out what effects this radish would have on nitric oxide production, a key regulator of coronary blood vessel function, and to determine its underlying mechanisms.

The researchers exposed human and pig vascular endothelial cells to extracts from Sakurajima Daikon and smaller radishes. Using fluorescence microscopy and other analytical techniques, the research team found the Sakurajima Daikon radish induced more nitric oxide production in these vascular cells than a smaller Japanese radish.

They also identified trigonelline, a plant hormone, as the active component in Sakurajima Daikon that appears to promote a cascade of changes in coronary blood vessels resulting in improved nitric oxide production.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Related Links

PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease

PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease

Ensure your heart health by getting a PLAC test. Prevent heart attack and stroke by detecting your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis is a condition in which the arteries become hard and narrow, leading to restricted blood flow.

Stroke

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease Statins 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) / allergic esophagitis / esophagus allergy is an allergic ...

 Gigantism

Gigantism

Gigantism is a rare disorder caused by excess growth hormone release by the pituitary gland in ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Black seed oil or Nigella sativa is an ancient remedy for several conditions. Prophet Mohammed has ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...