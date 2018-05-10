medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. AIDS/HIV News

Combination Therapy Targets Latent Reservoir of HIV: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 5, 2018 at 1:47 AM AIDS/HIV News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The new study conducted by researchers suggested a potential strategy to overcome critical barrier to a cure for HIV/AIDS.
Combination Therapy Targets Latent Reservoir of HIV: Study
Combination Therapy Targets Latent Reservoir of HIV: Study

With more than 35 million people worldwide living with the virus and nearly 2 million new cases each year, the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) remains a major global epidemic. Existing antiretroviral drugs do not cure HIV infection because of the virus's ability to become dormant, remaining present but silent in immune cells. Known as the latent reservoir, these infected cells - where HIV remains hidden despite antiretroviral therapy (ART) - can become active again at any time.

"The latent viral reservoir is the critical barrier for the development of a cure for HIV-1 infection," said Dan H. Barouch, MD, PhD, Director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC). "One hypothesis is that activating these latent reservoir cells may render them more susceptible to destruction." In a new study published in Nature today, Barouch and colleagues demonstrate that administering broadly neutralizing antibodies (bNAb) designed to target HIV in combination with agents that stimulate the innate immune system delayed viral rebound following discontinuation of ART in monkeys.

Barouch and colleagues studied 44 rhesus monkeys infected with an HIV-like virus and treated with ART for two and a half years, starting one week after infection. After 96 weeks, the animals were divided into four groups. One group - the control group - received no additional investigational treatments. Additional groups were given only an immune stimulating agent or only the antibodies. A fourth group was given the immune stimulant in combination with the antibodies.

All animals continued ART treatment until it was discontinued at week 130, at which point the scientists began monitoring the animals' blood for signs of the virus's return, known as viral rebound.

As expected, 100 percent of animals in the control group rebounded quickly and with high peak viral loads, as did nearly all of those given only the immune stimulant. But among those given the combination therapy, five of 11 monkeys did not rebound within six months. Moreover, those that did rebound showed much lower peak viral loads compared to the control animals. Animals given only the antibodies demonstrated a detectable but modest delay in rebound.

"The combination of the antibodies and the immune stimulant led to optimal killing of HIV-infected cells," said Barouch, who is also Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. "Together, our data suggest a mechanism by which the combination therapy stimulated innate immunity and rendered infected cells more susceptible to elimination. This study provides an initial proof-of-concept showing a potential strategy to target the viral reservoir."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

Quiz on HIV / AIDS

Quiz on HIV / AIDS

Statistics tell us that the world HIV+ population has risen drastically from 8 million in 1990 to a whopping 33 million in 2007! Even more alarming is the fact that young people (below the age of 25) account for half of these infections! This is ...

India: Government Distributes Disability Aids to Senior Citizens Under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana

India: Government Distributes Disability Aids to Senior Citizens Under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana

Indian government Distributes Disability Aids to Senior Citizens Under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana In Delhi. The senior citizens who were given those aids were below the poverty line.

Combination Therapy for High Blood Pressure

Combination Therapy for High Blood Pressure

Anti-hypertensive agents are still the treatment drugs for hypertension but recent advances indicate that combination therapy may be a more effective form of treatment.

More News on:

Reiki and Pranic Healing Combination Therapy for High Blood Pressure 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Abdominal Mass

Abdominal Mass

An abdominal mass is a lump in your tummy and can be due to a cyst or abnormal growth in the ...

 Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Massaging is a great way that helps in relaxing your muscles. There are a wide range of massagers ...

 Dacomitinib Tablets For Advanced Lung Cancer

Dacomitinib Tablets For Advanced Lung Cancer

FDA-approved dacomitinib tablets used as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive