medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

India: Government Distributes Disability Aids to Senior Citizens Under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana

by Rishika Gupta on  October 4, 2018 at 9:17 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

From wheeled chairs and crutches to hearing aids, the central government on Wednesday distributed an array of disability aid devices to 910 senior citizens below the poverty line (BPL) here.
India: Government Distributes Disability Aids to Senior Citizens Under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana
India: Government Distributes Disability Aids to Senior Citizens Under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana

More than 2,500 aids and appliances including dentures, spectacles, walking sticks and tripods were distributed to senior citizens under the 58th Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) Camp, a scheme for senior citizens who come under the BPL category, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

In the camp, organised at Jhilmil Industrial Area in east Delhi, disability aid tools worth Rs 50 lakh were distributed among the identified beneficiaries who were registered during the assessment camp conducted by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) in the area in February.

So far, 58 distribution camps have been conducted all over the country under the RVY scheme in which more than 60,000 beneficiaries were given appliances worth Rs 3,000 lakh, the statement said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Indian Government Issues Caution Against Artificial Nicotine Products Use

Indian Government Issues Caution Against Artificial Nicotine Products Use

To crack down on artificial nicotine manufacturers, the Indian government has issued an advisory against the sale of vapes, e-cigarettes, e-nicotine flavored hookah, heat-not-burn devices and e-sheesha in the country.

Indian Government Listens to the Farmer's Woes

Indian Government Listens to the Farmer's Woes

Indian government proposes to set up a few farmer-producer organizations to help the farmers increase their income.

Indian Government Files Complaint Against Nestle With Consumer Commission

Indian Government Files Complaint Against Nestle With Consumer Commission

The government, for the first time, has taken action under Section 12-1-D of the Consumer Protection Act, under which the Center and states can register complaints.

The Indian Government Reviews Drug Order 2013 To Make Price Control Easy To Implement

The Indian Government Reviews Drug Order 2013 To Make Price Control Easy To Implement

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has also recommended a task force to review DPCO 2013 to resolve genuine practical problems of implementation.

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission

Epidemiologic studies indicate three broad yet distinct geographic patterns of transmission

Oral Health And AIDS

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Abdominal Mass

Abdominal Mass

An abdominal mass is a lump in your tummy and can be due to a cyst or abnormal growth in the ...

 Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Massaging is a great way that helps in relaxing your muscles. There are a wide range of massagers ...

 Dacomitinib Tablets For Advanced Lung Cancer

Dacomitinib Tablets For Advanced Lung Cancer

FDA-approved dacomitinib tablets used as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive