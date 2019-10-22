medindia

Colorectal and Pancreatic Cancer Rates Up 10 Percent in the Last 30 Years: Study

by Iswarya on  October 22, 2019 at 12:22 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Global death rates for pancreatic cancer and prevalence rates for colorectal cancer both increased by 10 percent between 1990 and 2017, reports a new study.

The results of a major study across 195 countries, presented today at UEG Week Barcelona 2019.
Colorectal and Pancreatic Cancer Rates Up 10 Percent in the Last 30 Years: Study
Colorectal and Pancreatic Cancer Rates Up 10 Percent in the Last 30 Years: Study

The Global Burden of Disease study is the first to provide comprehensive worldwide estimates of the burden, epidemiological features, and risk factors of a number of digestive diseases. Funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the study has also been published today in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology.

Show Full Article


Key findings also include:

  • The number of pancreatic cancer cases increased by 130% over the 27-year study period, from 195,000 in 1990 to 448,000 in 2017
  • Gastric (stomach) cancer dropped from the second leading cause of cancer death worldwide to the third, behind both lung and colorectal cancer


Commenting on the study, Professor Herbert Tilg, Chair of the UEG Scientific Committee, stated, "This analysis provides the most comprehensive picture of the global burden of digestive disease to date. Examining these cross-populational trends offers vital information on the changing burden of disease and aids the correct allocation of resources to improve patient outcomes."

Pancreatic cancer patients more likely to survive in 1990 than today As well as an increase in pancreatic cancer cases, the number of deaths also rose from 196,000 in 1990 to 448,000 in 2017. Whilst some of this increase can be explained by the rising population and longevity, even after accounting for population changes, age-standardized incidence and death rates for pancreatic cancer increased by 12% and 10%, respectively. Of note, the highest incidence and death rates were found in higher-income countries.

Experts believe the increase is related to a rise in the prevalence of obesity and diabetes, as reflected by the risk factors of high BMI and higher blood glucose levels which are two of the leading risk factors for pancreatic cancer.

Professor Reza Malekzadeh, the lead author of the study, commented, "Pancreatic cancer is one of the world's deadliest cancers, with an overall five-year survival rate of just 5% in high, middle and low-income countries. Major risk factors for the disease, such as smoking, diabetes, and obesity, are largely modifiable and present a huge opportunity for prevention."

Screening key in reducing the burden of colorectal cancer

From 1990 to 2017, age-standardized incidence rates for colorectal cancer increased 9.5% globally, but, by contrast, age-standardized death rates decreased by 13.5%. The researchers believe that this is due to the introduction of colorectal cancer screening programs, leading to earlier detection and an increased chance of survival.

Similarly, in countries where screening programs were established two or three decades ago, reductions in death rates were observed, supporting the benefits attributable to screening interventions.

The study also indicated that the risk factors for colorectal cancer are different in males and females, and should, therefore, be considered in national policy and prevention programs. Alcohol use, smoking, and diets low in calcium, milk, and fiber had a considerable burden on males. For females, dietary risks, but not alcohol use or smoking, were found to be the most attributable risks.

Experts recommend local strategies to tackle gastric cancer

Age-standardized incidence and death rates for gastric cancer decreased steadily between 1990 and 2017. However, this decline has not necessarily led to a lower burden on the health system in high-risk countries, and experts believe that specific local strategies should be tailored to each country's risk factor profile.

"This research shows how gastric cancer presents vast geographical variations, and understanding these differential trends is essential for formulating effective preventative strategies," commented Professor Reza Malekzadeh.

"Beyond the current decline in incidence and death rates, a decrease in the absolute number of cases and deaths will be possible if the burden in east Asia, where currently almost half of the cases and deaths occur, is further reduced."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Diet to Prevent Colon Cancer

Diet and lifestyle play an important role in reducing the risk and delaying the onset of cancer. Incorporating and eliminating certain other foods may reduce the risk of acquiring colon cancer.

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.

Meet Immunoscore - The New and Effective Test for Colon Cancer

Immunoscore an effective tool that predicts which patients are at high risk of tumor recurrence among colon cancer patients has been developed by experts. Immunoscore will help improve the care and treatment of colon cancer.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Pancreas Transplantation

Pancreas transplant is a surgical procedure involving the replacement of a dysfunctional pancreas in a person with Type 1 or insulin-dependent diabetes.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Pancreatic CancerCancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtPancreatitisCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantWhipple´s Surgical ProcedurePancreas Transplantation

What's New on Medindia

Common Genetic Mutations Found to be the Cause of Several Cancers

Mushroom Allergy

World Osteoporosis Day: Focus on 'Emotional Aspects'
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive