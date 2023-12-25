About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Cold Truth About Winter’s Silent Threat to the Brain

by Karishma Abhishek on Dec 25 2023 5:12 PM

Warning against the winter chill, doctors highlight the elevated risk of brain stroke and hemorrhage for individuals with hypertension as temperatures plummet.

According to the India Meteorological Department, with light rainfall on Friday, Delhi will see a further dip in the minimum temperature to 5 degrees Celsius (1 Trusted Source
Min temperature at 5.5 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Go to source).

On Thursday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

Among the various health impacts associated with colder temperatures, studies have shed light on a concerning correlation between cold weather and an elevated risk of brain hemorrhage, presenting a critical nexus between temperature and health outcomes.

Frozen Perils: Winter Raises the Stakes for Brain Health

"A series of pivotal studies published in esteemed medical journals, including ScienceDirect, American Heart Association Journals, and PubMed, have unearthed an alarming connection: cold weather significantly amplifies the vulnerability to brain hemorrhage, impacting individuals with hypertension and normotensive (normal BP) individuals alike," Dr. Manish Vaish, Senior Director, Neurosurgery, at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi, told IANS ().

In a compelling case-crossover analysis featured in ScienceDirect, researchers have revealed that cold temperatures pose a heightened risk for hemorrhagic stroke compared to snowfall.

This study emphasizes the potent role of cold weather as a risk factor for a brain hemorrhage, suggesting a potential trigger in the occurrence of this critical health event.

"Cold weather appears to act as a catalyst, particularly in individuals with hypertension, elevating the risk of a brain hemorrhage. The correlation between cold weather and heightened risk demands proactive preventive measures, especially for those with existing health conditions,” Dr Vaish said.

"Even normotensive individuals face an increased risk of high blood pressure in colder temperatures, significantly heightening the risk of a cerebral hemorrhage. This underscores the need for timely interventions to mitigate potential health hazards during cold weather," Dr. Yashpal Singh Bundela, Senior Consultant, Sushrut Brain and Spine, New Delhi, told IANS.

Winter's Cold Grip

The implications of these findings are clear and pressing. Timely intervention, including managing blood pressure levels and adopting protective measures against extreme cold, is crucial to minimize the potential risks associated with brain hemorrhage during colder seasons.

"The call for public awareness and proactive health measures is underscored by these groundbreaking studies. As winter settles in, individuals, especially those with hypertension or cardiovascular risks, are urged to take preventive steps, including regular health check-ups, maintaining optimal blood pressure levels, and staying warm in colder temperatures," Dr Bundela said.

If someone suffers a brain haemorrhage it is important to rush the patient to the nearest emergency department at the earliest.

Common signs of brain hemorrhage can encompass a range of symptoms, such as sudden severe headaches, weakness or numbness on one side of the body, difficulty speaking or understanding speech, vision disturbances, dizziness or loss of balance, nausea or vomiting without an apparent cause, and seizures.

In some cases, there might be a loss of consciousness or altered mental state. "Time is of the utmost essence in managing brain hemorrhage. Swift and coordinated medical intervention is crucial, involving stabilizing vital signs, ensuring proper oxygenation, and controlling blood pressure to prevent complications," Dr. Vaish said.

Reference:
  1. Min temperature at 5.5 degrees Celsius in Delhi - (https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/India/min-temperature-at-5-5-degrees-celsius-in-delhi/ar-AA1lBRdo)
  2. Extreme Cold Weather May Up Brain Stroke Risk In BP Patients: Docs - ( https://ians.in/detail/extreme-cold-weather-may-up-brain-stroke-risk-in-bp-patients-docs--20231222170904)


Source-IANS


