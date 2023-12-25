Cold Truth About Winter’s Silent Threat to the Brain



Warning against the winter chill, doctors highlight the elevated risk of brain stroke and hemorrhage for individuals with hypertension as temperatures plummet.According to thewith light rainfall on Friday, Delhi will see a further dip in the minimum temperature to 5 degrees Celsius ().On Thursday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.Among the various health impacts associated with colder temperatures, studies have"A series of pivotal studies published in esteemed medical journals, includingandhave unearthed an alarming connection: cold weather significantly amplifies the vulnerability to brain hemorrhage, impacting individuals with hypertension and normotensive (normal BP) individuals alike," Dr. Manish Vaish, Senior Director, Neurosurgery, at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi, told IANS ( ).In a compelling case-crossover analysis featured in ScienceDirect, researchers have revealed that cold temperatures pose a heightened risk for hemorrhagic stroke compared to snowfall.This studysuggesting a potential trigger in the occurrence of this critical health event."Cold weather appears to act as a catalyst, particularly in individuals with hypertension, elevating the risk of a brain hemorrhage. The correlation between cold weather and heightened risk demands proactive preventive measures, especially for those with existing health conditions,” Dr Vaish said."Even normotensive individuals face an increased risk of high blood pressure in colder temperatures, significantly heightening the risk of a cerebral hemorrhage. This underscores the need for timely interventions to mitigate potential health hazards during cold weather," Dr. Yashpal Singh Bundela, Senior Consultant, Sushrut Brain and Spine, New Delhi, told IANS.The implications of these findings are clear and pressing. Timely intervention, including managing blood pressure levels and adopting protective measures against extreme cold, is crucial to minimize the potential risks associated with brain hemorrhage during colder seasons."The call for public awareness and proactive health measures is underscored by these groundbreaking studies. As winter settles in, individuals, especially those with hypertension or cardiovascular risks, are urged to take preventive steps, including regular health check-ups, maintaining optimal blood pressure levels, and staying warm in colder temperatures," Dr Bundela said.If someone suffers a brain haemorrhage it is important to rush the patient to the nearest emergency department at the earliest.can encompass a range of symptoms, such aswithout an apparent cause, and seizures.In some cases, there might be a loss of consciousness or altered mental state. "Time is of the utmost essence in managing brain hemorrhage. Swift and coordinated medical intervention is crucial, involving stabilizing vital signs, ensuring proper oxygenation, and controlling blood pressure to prevent complications," Dr. Vaish said.Source-IANS