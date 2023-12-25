Artificial Intelligence Enhances Patient Outcomes and Preventive Care

Potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare is vast, revolutionizing personalized patient care, and boosting prevention efforts, according to a report on Tuesday by GlobalData, (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
AI Shows Potential To Help With Chronic Care & Weight Loss: Report
Go to source) a data and analytics company.
AI has emerged as a game-changing force in the healthcare sector that is vital to preventing and treating chronic illnesses and weight loss.
This dynamic strategy minimizes the chance of repercussions connected to chronic conditions and increases the chances of effective management by adapting treatment regimens to the changing demands of patients, according to the report.
A Future of Better HealthThe growing incidence of cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes underscores the critical need for integrated approaches to the treatment of chronic illnesses.
Ongoing AI-driven digital coaching offers a comprehensive framework for guiding individuals through the various aspects of their chronic diseases and comorbidities.
Scaling care, easing the load on those with chronic illnesses, increasing clinician efficiency, and reducing escalating medical expenses are all made possible by digital health. This is particularly achievable through the implementation of AI-powered solutions.
“AI not only improves patient outcomes but also encourages a paradigm shift in healthcare toward personalized and proactive approaches. There is a great deal of promise for the ongoing advancement of chronic care through cutting-edge technology, as demonstrated by the ongoing collaboration between AI experts and healthcare organizations,” Garcia added.
