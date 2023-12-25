About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Artificial Intelligence Enhances Patient Outcomes and Preventive Care

by Karishma Abhishek on Dec 25 2023 5:12 PM

Potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare is vast, revolutionizing personalized patient care, and boosting prevention efforts, according to a report on Tuesday by GlobalData, (1 Trusted Source
AI Shows Potential To Help With Chronic Care & Weight Loss: Report

Go to source) a data and analytics company.

AI has emerged as a game-changing force in the healthcare sector that is vital to preventing and treating chronic illnesses and weight loss.

AI aids healthcare providers in optimizing treatment plans by assessing the efficacy of different interventions and offering suggestions for changes based on individual responses.

This dynamic strategy minimizes the chance of repercussions connected to chronic conditions and increases the chances of effective management by adapting treatment regimens to the changing demands of patients, according to the report.

A Future of Better Health

The growing incidence of cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes underscores the critical need for integrated approaches to the treatment of chronic illnesses.

Ongoing AI-driven digital coaching offers a comprehensive framework for guiding individuals through the various aspects of their chronic diseases and comorbidities.

Scaling care, easing the load on those with chronic illnesses, increasing clinician efficiency, and reducing escalating medical expenses are all made possible by digital health. This is particularly achievable through the implementation of AI-powered solutions.

“These innovations and their success in controlling diabetes serve as evidence that the integration of AI into chronic care represents a watershed moment in healthcare,” said Elia Garcia, Medical Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.

“AI not only improves patient outcomes but also encourages a paradigm shift in healthcare toward personalized and proactive approaches. There is a great deal of promise for the ongoing advancement of chronic care through cutting-edge technology, as demonstrated by the ongoing collaboration between AI experts and healthcare organizations,” Garcia added.

Reference:
  1. AI Shows Potential To Help With Chronic Care & Weight Loss: Report - (https://ians.in/detail/ai-shows-potential-to-help-with-chronic-care-weight-loss-report--20231219150005)


Source-IANS


