medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

Clusters of Respiratory Disease Discovered in Uganda

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 13, 2018 at 1:17 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study reported on the use of a genetic sequencing method to identify viral pathogens behind unexplained respiratory illnesses in Uganda over a five-year period. The finding of the report was led by researchers at Center for Infection and Immunity (CII) at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health and the Department of Medicine at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Clusters of Respiratory Disease Discovered in Uganda
Clusters of Respiratory Disease Discovered in Uganda

The study is published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, a journal of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, and is accompanied by an editorial by Hans H. Hirsch, MD, an expert in infectious diseases and viral diagnostics at the University of Basel, Switzerland.

Columbia researchers joined with colleagues at the Uganda Virus Research Institute in Entebbe, Uganda, to identify 2,901 patients with unexplained, influenza-negative severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) through a network of eight hospitals in Uganda between 2010 and 2015. The researchers' analysis of genetic material from nasal and throat swabs yielded information on viral pathogens in 82 percent of the samples, the most common of which was human rhinovirus. They uncovered nine infectious clusters, as well as information about where the clusters were more likely to occur: in urban areas and during rainy seasons. Within these clusters, they found a previously unrecognized outbreak of measles-associated SARI potentially linked to tourism from the U.K., as well a cluster associated with a novel picobirnavirus related to swine and dromedary viruses.

"The discovery potential of deep sequencing of this U.S.-Ugandan study," Hirsch writes in his editorial, "is... highlighted impressively by the identification of picobirnavirus in two cases as well as measles as the cause of SARI clusters in 18 cases... Remarkably, five cases... could be traced back to an unvaccinated tourist from England and an outbreak in Manchester, U.K., in 2011." Hirsch goes on to assert that the "state of the art" test "not only sets standards for resource-rich industrial settings, but provides... another proof-of-concept of feasibility and impact of innovative joint projects and partnerships between advanced research groups and dedicated institutions in the resource-limited countries."

Co-first author Rafal Tokarz, PhD, a research scientist at CII, says traditional public health surveillance systems of the kind used by low- and middle-income countries often fail to detect or control outbreaks of infectious disease. "Precision sequencing can improve on these systems by capturing detailed information on at-risk populations while rapidly identifying any new pathogens," he says. "However, continued testing is necessary to assess feasibility of using these methods to conduct real-time public health surveillance."

"What we are talking about is precision public health--integrating genomics, big data, and spatial analyses to identify vulnerable populations and areas where high-impact infections emerge and using these insights to deploy resources precisely and efficiently," says co-first author Matthew J. Cummings, MD, a postdoctoral fellow in the Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. "One-size-fits-all public health solutions are just as obsolete as one-size-fits-all approaches to cancer therapy."

"Every year, acute lower respiratory infections are responsible for nearly 3 million annual deaths worldwide, predominantly in children and the elderly," says W. Ian Lipkin, MD, co-author, director of CII, and the John Snow Professor of Epidemiology at the Columbia Mailman School. "In addition, outbreaks of associated with novel viruses like avian flu, MERS, and SARS, along with periodic outbreaks caused by vaccine-preventable viruses such as measles, threaten global health security. VirCapSeq-VERT will be an important tool in the identification and containment of outbreaks."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.

The Lungs - Animation

The Lungs - Animation

The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.

High Volume of Pollutants in Air Causing Respiratory Illness

High Volume of Pollutants in Air Causing Respiratory Illness

Due to fall in the temperature and wind speed in Delhi-NCR, the pollutants are trapped in the atmosphere causing problems to patients with respiratory illness.

Cheap Cloth Masks may Not Protect You Against Respiratory Illness, Viral Infections

Cheap Cloth Masks may Not Protect You Against Respiratory Illness, Viral Infections

Cloth masks remain widely used because they are a cheaper option especially in areas like Asia and West Africa where there are less protective equipment.

Acute Bronchitis

Acute Bronchitis

Acute bronchitis is a short term inflammation of the bronchi of lungs. It is usually caused by a virus.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Pleurisy

Pleurisy

Are you wondering what is Pleurisy? It is a condition characterized by inflammation of the pleura. Its a sharp and localized pain in the chest that worsens with breathing or coughing.

Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory diseases affect any part of the respiratory system. Some of the lung diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease can lead to respiratory failure.

More News on:

Acute Bronchitis Respiratory Diseases Asbestosis Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Pleurisy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug side effects calculator allows you to check the side effect of any drug and alerts you if you ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

Drinking hot water adds to the usual benefits of drinking water to improve the skin, digestive ...

 Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Steam has been a vital part of beauty treatments for centuries. Read the article to know how to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...