Clinical Trial of Omicron-specific COVID-19 Vaccine

by Colleen Fleiss on January 26, 2022 at 6:47 PM
Clinical Trial of Omicron-specific COVID-19 Vaccine

In healthy adults from 18 through 55 years of age, the pharma giant Pfizer and biotechnology company BioNTech have started clinical trials of an Omicron-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The trials would evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate, according to a joint statement by the companies on Tuesday. The study would involve up to 1,420 participants.

The first group of participants, around 600 volunteers, have already received two doses of the BioNTech or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine between 90 and 180 days before the start of the study. They would receive one or two doses of the new Omicron-based vaccine, according to the statement.

The second group, almost as large, would include individuals who have already received three vaccine doses and who would then receive one dose of the BioNTech or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or the Omicron-based vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.
The third group would include around 200 unvaccinated people, who have not previously had COVID-19. People in this group would receive three doses of the new Omicron-based vaccine, according to the statement.

"Staying vigilant against the virus requires us to identify new approaches for people to maintain a high level of protection, and we believe developing and investigating variant-based vaccines, like this one, are essential in our efforts towards this goal," said Kathrin Jansen, Pfizer's senior Vice-President.

Source: IANS
