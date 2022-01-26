Clinical Trial of Omicron-specific COVID-19 Vaccine

Advertisement

The second group, almost as large, would include individuals who have already received three vaccine doses and who would then receive one dose of the BioNTech or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or the Omicron-based vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.The third group would include around 200 unvaccinated people, who have not previously had COVID-19. People in this group would receive three doses of the new Omicron-based vaccine, according to the statement."Staying vigilant against the virus requires us to identify new approaches for people to maintain a high level of protection, and we believe developing and investigating variant-based vaccines, like this one, are essential in our efforts towards this goal," said Kathrin Jansen, Pfizer's senior Vice-President.Source: IANS