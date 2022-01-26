IHM Says Over One Lakh Nurses Required in Australia by 2030

In Australia by 2030 more than one lakh qualified nurses will be required, revealed Melbourne-based Institute of Health and Management (IHM).
Speaking to IANS over phone from Melbourne, IHM media coordinator Thiruvallam Bhasi said that an ageing population and increasing demand for health services, coupled with the increased adoption of new technologies and practices is changing the role and skills required of a nurse in Australia.
"Fresh recruitment of nurses to Australia in the past two years has suffered on account of the pandemic and also there has been new protocols in place since 2020 for nursing registration in Australia. We have launched a six months course - Graduate Certificate In Advanced Nursing," said Bhasi.
A large number of nurses from Kerala and other states of India work in Australia.
Source: IANS