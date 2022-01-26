Global COVID-19 Cases Top 357.9 Million

Globally, COVID-19 caseload has pinnacled 357.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.61 million and vaccinations to over 9.85 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 357,963,895 and 5,614,043, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,850,294,423.
The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (39,799,202 infections and 490,462 deaths), followed by Brazil (24,342,322 infections and 624,129 deaths).
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (320,844), Mexico (303,301), Peru (204,404), the UK (154,873), Indonesia (144,247), Italy (144,343), Colombia (132,737), Iran (132,274), France (130,483), Argentina (119,703), Germany (117,006), Ukraine (106,047) and Poland (104,097).
Source: IANS