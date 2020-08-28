by Iswarya on  August 28, 2020 at 1:11 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Cleaning Products Used to Stop the Spread of COVID may be Harmful on Their Own
Increased use of disinfectant chemicals to help prevent the coronavirus spread may pose health risks of their own, according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology Letters.

Cleaning and disinfecting have taken on new levels of seriousness in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Empowering Better Health

"Increased Indoor Exposure to Commonly Used Disinfectants During the COVID-19 Pandemic," co-authored by O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs Associate Research Scientist Amina Salamova, Visiting Research Associate Guomao Zheng, and IUPUI Professor Gabriel Filippelli.


The researchers examined dust samples taken from vacuum containers and bags from residential homes across Indiana in June 2020 and compared them with previously collected samples in 2018 and 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Some of those compounds are included on the Environmental Protection Agency's -N List of substances effective for elimination of the novel Coronavirus, and are widely used in homes, care and food facilities, schools, and stores," Salamova said.

While the good news is that people seem to be disinfecting and cleaning residential areas more than they had been previously, the chemicals they are using can cause health problems on their own if used in high enough concentrations.

"Elevated exposure to these compounds concerns because it has been linked with increased risks of asthma, skin irritation, and reproductive effects," Salamova said.

The study is believed to be the first of its kind to investigate the occurrence of and exposure to QACs in residential dust samples collected before and after the COVID-19 outbreak. Other notable findings included:

  • The levels of QACs in homes that have increased disinfecting routines due to the pandemic were higher than in homes that didn't change their cleaning habits
  • The levels in homes that disinfected more frequently during the pandemic (between one and five times a week) were significantly higher than in homes that disinfected less (less than once a week)
  • The make-up of QACs found in products and in dust were similar, suggesting that cleaning products are a significant source of QACs in residential homes
  • Scientists also found that homes that used alcohol or products that did not contain QACs also had lower levels, which could be a potential option for people to decrease QAC exposures in their homes


"Household dust has long been recognized as a reservoir and major human exposure pathway for many environmental contaminants, especially for children," Filippelli said. "Due to their low volatility, QACs are easily adsorbed into airborne particles and dust, which leads to long-term contamination of an indoor environment that is likely to last long after the pandemic."

Cleaning and disinfecting are essential during the pandemic, and the safety of people in their homes and in public needs to be prioritized, and as part of the response to the pandemic, the use of QACs will increase. However, we must pay attention to their levels in our environment and potential effects on our health and develop strategies to reduce our exposure.

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Top 7 Health Risks of Household Chemicals
Household chemicals can have hazardous effect on health. Proper knowledge and their limited usage can help maintain good health.
READ MORE
Babies Frequently Exposed to Household Cleaning Products More Prone to Asthma, Wheeze
Can inhaling cleaning products affect your child's health? Yes, early exposure of babies to household cleaning products can increase the risk of developing asthma and wheezing by age 3 years, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Household Cleaning Products May Make Toddlers Overweight
High use of multipurpose household cleaning products can alter gut bacteria in babies and increase their risk of becoming overweight.
READ MORE
Exposure to Household Cleaning Products Could Cause Asthma and Wheeze in Young Kids
Early life exposures to household cleaning associated with the development of allergic airway disease, like asthma and wheezing in young children, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Top 7 Health Risks of Household ChemicalsNeck Cracking