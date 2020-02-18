medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

Exposure to Household Cleaning Products Could Cause Asthma and Wheeze in Young Kids

by Iswarya on  February 18, 2020 at 3:22 PM Respiratory Disease News
Early exposure of babies to household cleaning products is linked to the development of childhood asthma and wheeze by age three years, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the CMAJ.
"Most of the evidence linking asthma to the use of cleaning products comes from adults," says Professor Tim Takaro, the study's lead researcher and a clinician-scientist in Simon Fraser University's Faculty of Health Sciences (SFU).

"Our study looked at infants, who typically spend 80%-90% of their time indoors and are especially vulnerable to chemical exposures through the lungs and skin due to their higher respiration rates and regular contact with household surfaces."

Researchers looked at data from questionnaires completed by parents of 2022 children in the Canadian Healthy Infant Longitudinal Development (CHILD) Cohort Study who were exposed to cleaning products from birth to age 3-4 months. Participants in the CHILD Cohort Study were recruited from most urban centers in 4 provinces: Vancouver, BC; Edmonton, Alberta; Winnipeg, Morden and Winkler, Manitoba; and Toronto, Ontario. The children were then assessed at age three years to determine whether they had asthma, recurrent wheeze or atopy (allergic sensitization).

Highlights:

  • While there appears to be an association between early exposure to cleaning products and risk of asthma and wheeze, there appears to be no association with atopy.
  • The most common cleaning products used were hand dishwashing soap, dishwasher detergent, multisurface cleaners, glass cleaners and laundry soap.
  • Scented and sprayed cleaning products were associated with the highest risk of respiratory issues.
  • The majority of children were white (65%), had not been exposed to tobacco smoke up to age 3-4 months (76%) and did not have a parental history of asthma (65%).

    • The researchers hypothesize that chemicals in cleaning products may damage the respiratory lining by triggering inflammatory pathways of the immune system, leading to asthma and wheeze. The modulation of the infant's microbiome may also play a role.

    Data were collected between 2008 and 2015.

    "These findings add to our understanding of how early life exposures are associated with the development of allergic airway disease, and identify household cleaning behaviors as a potential area for intervention," says Jaclyn Parks, lead author and a graduate student in SFU's Faculty of Health Sciences.

    Reading labels on cleaning products and choosing those that are not sprayed or contain volatile organic compounds will help minimize a child's exposure and balance the risk associated with using cleaning products in an effort to achieve a mold-free, low-allergen home.

    "[S]tudies that identify avoidable factors to inform asthma prevention efforts are of paramount importance," writes Dr. Elissa Abrams, Department of Pediatrics, Section of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba and the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, in a linked commentary. "The linked study points to small preventive changes that could be considered, especially among families of children at risk of asthma."

    While the American Lung Association recommends against using cleaning products that contain volatile organic compounds, fragrance, and other irritants, manufacturers in Canada and the United States are not required to list all ingredients in cleaning products. Some "green" products may contain harmful substances, as these products are not regulated.

    Source: Newswise

