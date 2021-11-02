by Colleen Fleiss on  February 11, 2021 at 11:37 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Cleaning Product Use Affecting Asthma More During COVID-19 Measures, Says Study
Because of COVID-19, asthmatic people are experiencing less asthma control related to an increase in using household disinfectants, known as asthma triggers, according to a survey co-conducted by University of Illinois Chicago researchers.

"We became concerned with increased cleaning and disinfecting related to the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with people spending more time indoors may expose people with asthma to more environmental triggers for asthma symptoms," Eldeirawi said. "This prompted our interest in studying the impact of disinfectants and asthma control among those living with asthma."

In the online survey, conducted between May and September 2020, adults with asthma answered questions about handwashing and hand sanitizer use, household disinfectant use and frequency.


They also were asked five questions about asthma symptoms, use of rescue medications, effect of asthma on daily functioning, and personal control over the past four weeks with responses on a 1-5 scale to determine participants' asthma control score, which ranges from 5 to 25. A score of 19 or less was considered an indication of uncontrolled asthma.

Of the 795 respondents, the percent who reported household disinfectant use five or more times per week increased 138% for disinfectant wipes, 121% for disinfectant sprays, 155% for bleach and water solution, and 89% for other liquids since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Researchers also observed significant associations of frequent disinfectant use since the pandemic with uncontrolled asthma. And, while the researchers did not collect data on increases in health care providers' or ER visits for asthma, a large percentage of the respondents indicated having had an asthma attack, Eldeirawi said.

The study indicates people with asthma could be negatively affected by increases in disinfectant use and should discuss with their health care providers safer alternatives for cleaning, as well as managing symptoms. Cleaning product alternatives include vinegar, water and a drop of dish detergent, 70% alcohol, or hydrogen peroxide.

Eldeirawi said it is yet unknown what COVID-19's impact is on those with asthma, but research is being conducted around the world. Eldeirawi and his research team will continue their research, this time asking survey respondents about their symptoms and mask use.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Asthma
It's a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it
READ MORE
Quiz on Asthma
Come winter and asthma is back with renewed vengeance. With air pollution ever on the rise and our everyday surroundings abounding in common allergens, it's best to stay informed on this respiratory condition so that you don't trigger off another ...
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Researchers Partner to Detect New Strains of COVID-19
With a new advanced laboratory, Chicago and Rush researchers partner to detect new strains of COVID-19.
READ MORE
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.
READ MORE
Childhood Asthma
Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.
READ MORE
Churg-Strauss Syndrome
Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can restrict blood flow to vital organs.
READ MORE
Occupational Asthma
Occupational Asthma (OA) is a lung disorder that occurs due to exposure to toxic substances at the workplace. The mainstay of management of OA is reduction of exposure to the toxic substances.
READ MORE
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief
Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.
READ MORE
Stay Well This Winter
Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds and children down with the flu! Read on how you can prevent and treat them.
READ MORE
Tests for Asthma
Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for asthma, a respiratory condition that is induced by allergies.
READ MORE
Top 7 Health Risks of Household Chemicals
Household chemicals can have hazardous effect on health. Proper knowledge and their limited usage can help maintain good health.
READ MORE
Wheezing
Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow of air.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Childhood AsthmaAsthmaRemedies for Seasonal Allergy ReliefAllergy - Symptom EvaluationWheezingChurg-Strauss SyndromeTests for AsthmaStay Well This WinterTop 7 Health Risks of Household ChemicalsOccupational Asthma