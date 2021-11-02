Researchers Partner to Detect New Strains of COVID-19

‘Genomic sequencing can answer several questions. It can detect which strains of COVID-19 are circulating in Chicago; it can monitor the spread in specific neighborhoods or within certain populations.’

"For example, if the city wants to understand some COVID-19 hot spots, the genomic information can help to identify chains of transmission so that public health resources can be used most effectively to break the chain," Hayden says.National effort to surveil COVID-19With RIPHL, Rush and CDPH join a national effort to step up surveillance of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and detect any variants of the virus and identify genetic changes in these variants.New strains, such as those found in the United Kingdom (UK), South Africa and Brazil, are now spreading to other places, including the United States. The UK strain was first reported in Chicago in mid-January."These few new strains are not going to be the end of it, so we need to know more than just whether people have the virus. We also need to know which strain they are carrying," says Green, who recently joined Rush to set up and oversee RIPHL.Like other viruses, the COVID-19 virus constantly changes through mutation, and new variants emerge over time. "SARS-CoV-2 is mutating, though not at an especially rapid rate compared to other viruses, such as influenza," Green adds."There's also interest in whether people who become ill with COVID for a second time are infected with a new strain of the virus or the same strain as the first infection, and whether it is a relapse and the infection never really went away," Green says.Another question of interest is whether variants will "escape" the immunity provided by the COVID vaccines."While the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have been shown to be very effective, one focus of RIPHL will be to sequence viruses from vaccinated persons who develop COVID, to monitor whether certain variants are more likely to cause infection after vaccination," Hayden adds.The contract was awarded in December, and the lab is expected to be fully operational by March. The CDPH, which is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State of Illinois to contribute to national surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 strains, says the lab partnership will increase public health surveillance of possible COVID-19 variants.Rush and CDPH have partnered on other public health initiatives, including a comprehensive data resource hub that centralizes hospital information. Launched in December, the big data analytics tool is designed to aid in the fight against COVID-19 and other public health issues.Source: Newswise