Artificial Bone That Mimics Natural Bone Is Finally Designed

Exact replica of a bone is designed using biothermal imaging with a heated "nano-chisel" called bio-thermal scanning probe lithography (bio-tSPL), as per the study "Cost and Time Effective Lithography of Reusable Millimeter Size Bone Tissue Replicas with Sub-15 nm Feature Size on a Biocompatible Polymer," at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering and New York Stem Cell Foundation Research Institute (NYSF), published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.



The bio-thermal scanning probe lithography (bio-tSPL) works by capturing a "photograph" of the bone tissue, which is then used to produce a bonafide replica of it. The sculpted biocompatible material is the exact structure of the bone tissue - the holy grail for orthopedic research, with features smaller than the size of a single protein and a billion times smaller than a meter.

hierarchical structure of the bone that consists of an assembly of micro-and nano-structures (matrix of fibers, collagen molecules, bone proteins, and minerals), adds on to the complexity thereby hindering their replication by standard fabrication methods till date.



Artificial bone at affordable price



"tSPL is a powerful nanofabrication method that my lab pioneered a few years ago, and it is at present implemented by using a commercially available instrument, the NanoFrazor. However, until today, limitations in terms of throughput and biocompatibility of the materials have prevented its use in biological research. We are very excited to have broken these barriers and to have led tSPL into the realm of biomedical applications", says Elisa Riedo, professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at NYU Tandon.



The bone replicas - bio-tSPL have good cell compatibility with reusability that makes them a cost-effective choice for the production of surfaces that perfectly reproduce any biological tissue with unprecedented precision.



This technology could revolutionize drug discovery that aid in the development of better orthopedic implants and devices.



"I am excited about the precision achieved using bio-tSPL. Bone-mimetic surfaces, such as the one reproduced in this study, create unique possibilities for understanding cell biology and modeling bone diseases, and for developing more advanced drug screening platforms. As a tissue engineer, I am especially excited that this new platform could also help us create more effective orthopedic implants to treat skeletal and maxillofacial defects resulting from injury or disease", says Giuseppe Maria de Peppo, a Ralph Lauren Senior Principal Investigator at the NYSF.



The bone replicas are designed toThis creates the use of bone replicas in various biomedical studies and applications, with cost-effective investment, and pioneering new stem cell applications with broad research and therapeutic potential.