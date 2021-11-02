by Karishma Abhishek on  February 11, 2021 at 11:49 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Artificial Bone That Mimics Natural Bone Is Finally Designed
Exact replica of a bone is designed using biothermal imaging with a heated "nano-chisel" called bio-thermal scanning probe lithography (bio-tSPL), as per the study "Cost and Time Effective Lithography of Reusable Millimeter Size Bone Tissue Replicas with Sub-15 nm Feature Size on a Biocompatible Polymer," at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering and New York Stem Cell Foundation Research Institute (NYSF), published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.

The bio-thermal scanning probe lithography (bio-tSPL) works by capturing a "photograph" of the bone tissue, which is then used to produce a bonafide replica of it. The sculpted biocompatible material is the exact structure of the bone tissue - the holy grail for orthopedic research, with features smaller than the size of a single protein and a billion times smaller than a meter.

The bone replicas are designed to support the growth of bone cells derived from a patient's stem cells. This creates the use of bone replicas in various biomedical studies and applications, with cost-effective investment, and pioneering new stem cell applications with broad research and therapeutic potential.


The hierarchical structure of the bone that consists of an assembly of micro-and nano-structures (matrix of fibers, collagen molecules, bone proteins, and minerals), adds on to the complexity thereby hindering their replication by standard fabrication methods till date.

Artificial bone at affordable price

"tSPL is a powerful nanofabrication method that my lab pioneered a few years ago, and it is at present implemented by using a commercially available instrument, the NanoFrazor. However, until today, limitations in terms of throughput and biocompatibility of the materials have prevented its use in biological research. We are very excited to have broken these barriers and to have led tSPL into the realm of biomedical applications", says Elisa Riedo, professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at NYU Tandon.

The bone replicas - bio-tSPL have good cell compatibility with reusability that makes them a cost-effective choice for the production of surfaces that perfectly reproduce any biological tissue with unprecedented precision.

This technology could revolutionize drug discovery that aid in the development of better orthopedic implants and devices.

"I am excited about the precision achieved using bio-tSPL. Bone-mimetic surfaces, such as the one reproduced in this study, create unique possibilities for understanding cell biology and modeling bone diseases, and for developing more advanced drug screening platforms. As a tissue engineer, I am especially excited that this new platform could also help us create more effective orthopedic implants to treat skeletal and maxillofacial defects resulting from injury or disease", says Giuseppe Maria de Peppo, a Ralph Lauren Senior Principal Investigator at the NYSF.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Boost Bone Health in 12 Simple Ways
More than 6 cups of coffee a day may harm bone health. Fish and olive oil may increase bone density.
READ MORE
Foods that Negatively Affect Bone Density
Calcium and vitamin D are known to improve bone health. Most people are aware of the foods which promote bone health but are unaware of those that lower bone density leading to osteoporosis.
READ MORE
Osteopenia (Decreased Bone Density)
Osteopenia refers to less bone density in bones. If it is not taken care of, then it can result in osteoporosis. Treatment includes exercises, lifestyle changes.
READ MORE
Lifestyle And Osteoporosis
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefly explains about Lifestyle and Osteoporosis
READ MORE
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding
READ MORE
Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder
Renal Osteodystrophy which is referred to as Mineral Bone Disorder is a result of imbalance in calcium, phosphorus, parathyroid hormone and Vitamin D levels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Infantile Cortical HyperostosisRenal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder