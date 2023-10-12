Cigarette-Driven Plastic Pollution Rings Up $26 Billion Expense

Annually, the cost of plastic pollution from cigarettes totals $26 billion. Notably, China, where half of the world's cigarettes are consumed, accounts for approximately 20% of this global expense.



"Efforts to reduce plastic pollution should address cigarette filters as toxic, widespread and preventable sources of marine pollution. Countries may develop specific estimates of waste management and ecosystem costs in order to assign tobacco industry accountability for this pollution," the study noted.

Urgent Call to Address Tobacco-Linked Plastic Pollution Amid Policy Advancements

"Countries are making progress in developing plastics policies, particularly banning single-use ones, but the costs of tobacco's plastic pollution are overlooked," said author Deborah Sy in the study published in the journal Tobacco Control. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has already called on policymakers to treat cigarette filters as single-use plastics and consider banning them to protect public health and the environment.