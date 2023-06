The Law Behind Tobacco Control in India

Advertisement

Prohibition of Advertisement

Warning Labels

Prohibition of Smoking in Public Places

Prohibition of Sale to Minors

Regulation of Packaging and Contents

Prohibition of Direct and Indirect Advertising

Licensing and Registration

Enforcement and Penalties

Assessment of implementation and compliance of (COTPA) Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (2003) in open places of Delhi - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7491856/) Murli S. Deora v/s. The Union of India - (http://probono-india.in/research-paper-detail.php?id=682) The history of the discovery of the cigarette-lung cancer link: evidentiary traditions, corporate denial, global toll FREE - (https://tobaccocontrol.bmj.com/content/21/2/87) Legislation by Country India - (https://www.tobaccocontrollaws.org/legislation/india)