About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

A Sweat for Health: Exercise Benefits Breast Cancer Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on December 10, 2023 at 3:03 PM
A Sweat for Health: Exercise Benefits Breast Cancer Patients

Metastatic breast cancer patients who engaged in a nine-month structured exercise regimen reported lower fatigue levels and experienced enhanced quality of life compared to those who did not participate in the program, stated results from the PREFERABLE-EFFECT trial.

Breast cancer and its treatments can cause side effects, such as fatigue, nausea, pain, and shortness of breath, which can decrease a patient's health-related quality of life (HR-QoL). For patients with metastatic disease, optimizing the ability to function is crucial, explained study presenter Anne May, PhD, a professor at the Julius Center for Health Sciences and Primary Care at the University Medical Center, Utrecht, in the Netherlands.

Enhancing Quality of Life Vital for Breast Cancer Patients

"Optimizing quality of life is, of course, important for everybody, but especially for patients living with metastatic disease who undergo continuous treatment," May said. "By improving quality of life through enhanced symptom management, we can help patients better enjoy their personal, social, and, if applicable, working life."

Breast Cancer Management: Advances

Breast Cancer Management: Advances


The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.
Advertisement


Researchers have previously assessed the effects of exercise programs on patients with less advanced cancer, finding them to benefit patients' HR-QoL and energy levels. However, whether these benefits also apply to patients with metastatic disease has not been rigorously tested, May said. She added that a longer exercise program may be necessary for patients with metastatic disease because their treatment usually continues for much longer periods.

May and her colleagues enrolled 357 patients with metastatic breast cancer to the PREFERABLE-EFFECT trial, a collaboration between institutions in Germany, Poland, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Australia. All participants in the trial received a physical activity tracker and generic exercise advice; 178 patients were randomly assigned to twice-weekly supervised exercise sessions for nine months, involving balance, resistance, and aerobic exercises (one weekly session could be performed instead via an exercise app during the final three months).
Quiz on Breast Cancer

Quiz on Breast Cancer


Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. It is often said that a woman who breast-feeds is at a lower risk of developing cancer compared to another who does not .Are these mere old wives tales or is there some truth in it? This quiz on breast cancer has all the details.
Advertisement

At enrollment and after three, six, and nine months, the participants were surveyed using the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer Quality of Life Questionnaire (EORTC-QLQ-30), a comprehensive questionnaire assessing patients' physical, mental, emotional, and financial quality of life. Additionally, the EORTC-FA12 questionnaire was used to assess multidimensional fatigue among the participants. Each questionnaire was scored from 0 to 100, with higher scores on the EORTC-QLQ-30 indicating improved HR-QoL and higher scores on the EORTC-FA12 indicating higher levels of fatigue. Researchers also tested physical fitness using the steep ramp test, in which participants were asked to ride a stationary bike at increasing resistance levels until voluntary exhaustion.

At three, six, and nine months, respectively, patients assigned to the exercise intervention had average HR-QoL scores that were 3.9, 4.8, and 4.2 points higher than patients in the control arm. Patients who participated in the exercise intervention had EORTC-FA12 scores that were 3.4, 5.3, and 5.6 points lower (indicating decreased fatigue) at three, six, and nine months, respectively, compared with those of the patients in the control arm. All differences were statistically significant.

At six months, patients assigned to the exercise intervention also reported significantly better scores on important EORTC-QLQ-30 subscales, compared with those in the control arm, including a 5.5-point increase in social functioning, a 7.1-point decrease in pain, and a 7.6-point decrease in shortness of breath. In the steep ramp test, patients in the exercise arm reached an average maximum resistance that was 24.3 Watts (13%) higher than those in the control arm.

May and colleagues found that the nine-month intervention was not only effective but may have also encouraged longer-term compliance. "We think a nine-month program helps patients incorporate exercise into their routine," she said. "Many patients continued exercising beyond nine months; exercising became part of their daily lives and cancer treatment regimens."

Limitations of this study include the inability to blind participants to their respective research arms, which may have motivated patients in the control arm to voluntarily increase their physical activity levels. May noted that this may have led to an underestimation of the intervention's effect.

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Fitness Calculator

Fitness Calculator


Exercise or Fitness Calculator assesses your flexibility, strength and stamina based on your performance in various fitness exercises like sit and reach, push up and aerobic exercises.
Advertisement

Interesting Facts About Breast Cancer

Interesting Facts About Breast Cancer


Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women and in 2020 and nearly 2.3 million breast cancers were diagnosed globally.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Breast Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or ...
Mastitis

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary ...
Pagets disease of the breast

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection ...
Tips to Live Longer

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy ...
Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle ...

Latest Cancer News

Diabetes Drug Tied to Lowered Colorectal Cancer Risk

Diabetes Drug Tied to Lowered Colorectal Cancer Risk

Drugs known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, prescribed for type 2 diabetes, could lower the likelihood of developing colorectal cancer.
Anti-allergy Drug Dupilumab Treats Lung Cancer

Anti-allergy Drug Dupilumab Treats Lung Cancer

Researchers found a pathway linked to allergies that, when blocked, triggers antitumor immunity in lung cancer mouse models.
Early Gene Epimutation Linked to Breast Cancer

Early Gene Epimutation Linked to Breast Cancer

The occurrence of epimutations early in pregnancy challenges traditional theories related to carcinogenesis and the risk of developing breast cancer.
Does Family History Heighten Lung Cancer Risk?

Does Family History Heighten Lung Cancer Risk?

More affected relatives, higher lung cancer risk; participants with affected mothers or siblings faced increased risk.
Folate-Rich Foods Spinach, Broccoli Cut Colorectal Cancer Risk

Folate-Rich Foods Spinach, Broccoli Cut Colorectal Cancer Risk

Colorectal cancer can be lowered by up to 7% by increasing dietary consumption of folate rich foods like spinach, broccoli or taking folate supplements.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

A Sweat for Health: Exercise Benefits Breast Cancer Patients Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests