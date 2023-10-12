A Sweat for Health: Exercise Benefits Breast Cancer Patients

Advertisement

May and her colleagues enrolled 357 patients with metastatic breast cancer to the PREFERABLE-EFFECT trial, a collaboration between institutions in Germany, Poland, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Australia. All participants in the trial received a physical activity tracker and generic exercise advice; 178 patients were randomly assigned to twice-weekly supervised exercise sessions for nine months, involving balance, resistance, and aerobic exercises (one weekly session could be performed instead via an exercise app during the final three months).At enrollment and after three, six, and nine months, the participants were surveyed using the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer Quality of Life Questionnaire (EORTC-QLQ-30), a comprehensive questionnaire assessing patients' physical, mental, emotional, and financial quality of life. Additionally, the EORTC-FA12 questionnaire was used to assess multidimensional fatigue among the participants. Each questionnaire was scored from 0 to 100, with higher scores on the EORTC-QLQ-30 indicating improved HR-QoL and higher scores on the EORTC-FA12 indicating higher levels of fatigue. Researchers also tested physical fitness using the steep ramp test, in which participants were asked to ride a stationary bike at increasing resistance levels until voluntary exhaustion.At three, six, and nine months, respectively, patients assigned to the exercise intervention had average HR-QoL scores that were 3.9, 4.8, and 4.2 points higher than patients in the control arm. Patients who participated in the exercise intervention had EORTC-FA12 scores that were 3.4, 5.3, and 5.6 points lower (indicating decreased fatigue) at three, six, and nine months, respectively, compared with those of the patients in the control arm. All differences were statistically significant.At six months, patients assigned to the exercise intervention also reported significantly better scores on important EORTC-QLQ-30 subscales, compared with those in the control arm, including a 5.5-point increase in social functioning, a 7.1-point decrease in pain, and a 7.6-point decrease in shortness of breath. In the steep ramp test, patients in the exercise arm reached an average maximum resistance that was 24.3 Watts (13%) higher than those in the control arm.May and colleagues found that the nine-month intervention was not only effective but may have also encouraged longer-term compliance. "We think a nine-month program helps patients incorporate exercise into their routine," she said. "Many patients continued exercising beyond nine months; exercising became part of their daily lives and cancer treatment regimens."Limitations of this study include the inability to blind participants to their respective research arms, which may have motivated patients in the control arm to voluntarily increase their physical activity levels. May noted that this may have led to an underestimation of the intervention's effect.Source: Eurekalert