medindia

Chemicals in Drinking Water Linked to Bladder Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 22, 2020 at 4:14 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In Europe, exposure to chemicals in drinking water is linked to a 5% of annual bladder cancer burden, revealed study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by "la Caixa", that analysed for the first time the presence of these chemical compounds in the tap water of 26 European Union countries.
Chemicals in Drinking Water Linked to Bladder Cancer
Chemicals in Drinking Water Linked to Bladder Cancer

Trihalomethanes are formed as an unintended consequence of water disinfection. Earlier research has found an association between long-term exposure to THMs--whether through ingestion, inhalation or dermal absorption--and increased risk of bladder cancer.

Show Full Article


The authors of the new study, published in Environmental Health Perspectives, analysed recent data on trihalomethanes levels in European municipal tap water and estimated the burden of disease for bladder cancer attributable to exposure to these compounds.

"The biggest challenge was collecting representative data on national trihalomethanes levels for all EU countries", explained Cristina Villanueva, the ISGlobal researcher who coordinated the study. "We hope that these data will become more readily available in the future."

The researchers sent questionnaires to bodies responsible for municipal water quality requesting information on the concentration of total and individual trihalomethanes (chloroform, bromodichloromethane, dibromochloromethane, and bromoform) at the tap, in the distribution network and at water treatment plants. Complementary data was obtained from other sources Ž(open data online, reports, scientific literature, etc.).

Trihalomethanes data for 2005 to 2018 were obtained for 26 European Union countries--all except Bulgaria and Romania, where less information was available--covering 75% of the population. The findings revealed considerable differences between countries. The average level of trihalomethanes in drinking water in all countries was well below the maximum permissible limit in the EU--11.7 μg/L versus 100 μg/L-- but the maximum reported concentrations did exceed the limit in nine countries (Cyprus, Estonia, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom).

Lead author Iro Evlampidou described the study as being "of particular interest to countries with high average levels of trihalomethanes concentrations recorded in tap water."

Association with Bladder Cancer

The number of attributable bladder cancer cases was estimated through a statistical calculation linking average levels of trihalomethanes with the international information available of bladder cancer incidence rates for each country.

In total, the researchers estimated that 6,561 bladder cancer cases per year are attributable to trihalomethanes exposure in the European Union. Considerable differences were found between countries. Spain and the United Kingdom had the largest number of attributable cases of bladder cancer--1,482 and 1,356, respectively--due in part to the high incidence of bladder cancer and their large population.

The countries with the highest percentage of bladder cancer cases attributable to THM exposure were Cyprus (23%), Malta (17%), Ireland (17%), Spain (11%) and Greece (10%). At the opposite extreme, there were Denmark (0%), Netherlands (0.1%), Germany (0.2%), Austria (0.4%) and Lithuania (0.4%).

"Over the past 20 years, major efforts have been made to reduce trihalomethanes levels in several countries of the European Union, including Spain", commented ISGlobal researcher Manolis Kogevinas. "However, the current levels in certain countries could still lead to considerable bladder cancer burden, which could be prevented by optimising water treatment, disinfection and distribution practices and other measures."

The authors of the study recommended that efforts to reduce trihalomethanes levels should focus on countries with the highest average levels. If the 13 countries with the highest averages were to reduce their THM levels to the EU average, the researchers estimate that 2,868 annual attributable bladder cancer cases--44% of the total-- could potentially be avoided.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer occurs due to abnormal cell growth in the urinary bladder. The most common kind usually is urothelial cancer or transitional cell carcinoma.

Why is Advanced Bladder Cancer Difficult to Treat?

Is advanced bladder cancer treatable? Advanced bladder cancer is hard to treat. Despite, aggressive treatment with surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, most bladder cancer patients don't get it.

Anthrax Could Aid in Fighting Bladder Cancer: Study

Researchers at Purdue University have come up with a way to combine the anthrax toxin with a growth factor to kill bladder cancer cells and tumors.

Non-invasive Technique using Urine can Treat Bladder Cancer Effectively

New non-invasive and individualized technique using urine offers fresh hope for detecting and treating bladder cancer.

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Enuresis/Bedwetting

Bedwetting (nocturnal enuresis) is involuntary voiding of urine during sleep at least three times a week in a child aged 5 years or older.

Interstitial Cystitis

Interstitial cystistis is an umbrella term where a pathology cannot be defined but the patient suffers from recurring, pain in the pelvic region along with other symptoms including frequency or urgency in urination

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here weve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top 10 Reasons to Drink Water

Seventy percent of our body is water. It is a vital need to live healthy. Learn how drinking water regularly keeps the body in proper function.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat

Dehydration, acidity, loss of energy are common problems that often occur due to insufficient water consumption, especially in summer.

Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday

Water is essential to balance body fluids, boost brain function, improve digestion, prevent kidney stones, regulate body temperature, and control cholesterol. The required water intake for adult men and women is 3.7 and 2.7 liters per day.

More News on:

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseEnuresis/BedwettingInterstitial CystitisBladder CancerAlcohol Addiction and WomenWater - Nutrient that Beats the HeatTips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanTop 10 Reasons to Drink WaterWater Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Abdominal Obesity Could Up Risk of Recurrent Heart Attacks

Allergy Eye Drops - Types & How to Use

Chinese Green Tea
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive