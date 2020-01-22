medindia

Use of Hormone Provides No Neuroprotection in Preemies, Says Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 22, 2020 at 3:14 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In extremely premature babies erythropoietin treatment may not provide neuroprotection, revealed study published in the Jan edition of the New England Journal of Medicine.
Use of Hormone Provides No Neuroprotection in Preemies, Says Study
Use of Hormone Provides No Neuroprotection in Preemies, Says Study

This multicenter study was led by Sandra E. Juul, professor of pediatrics and head, Division of Neonatology, at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. The researchers randomized more than 900 infants to receive either high-dose erythropoietin or a placebo severa; times a week from birth to 32 weeks corrected age, which is how old the baby would be if born on the due date.

Show Full Article


There were no differences in severe side effects between the treatment and placebo groups. Juul said she was surprised and disappointed by the results.

"There was ample preclinical data to suggest that EPO would decrease neurologic damage that preterm infants suffer," she said.

However, she added, the project team does plan to follow the children in the study as they grow, because testing at 2 years of age may not reflect their later development.

The PENUT (Preterm EPO Neuroprotection Trial) examined the effect of the drug erythropoietin (e-rith-ro-PO-e-tin, "EPO" for short) on the brains of 940 babies born between 24 and 28 weeks. They are the tiniest of preemies - babies born before 37 weeks. Started in 2013, PENUT received $10 million from the National Institutes of Health to enroll and track these babies during their hospital stays and beyond, to 2 years of age. UW Medical Center's team are coordinating the study across 29 hospitals in the United States.

The drug was administered to newborns within 24 hours of birth. The babies then received a total of 10 injections between birth and 32 weeks. Cognitive and neurological tests are then conducted at 2 years.

Erythropoietin is a naturally occurring hormone made by the kidneys. It is involved in production of red blood cells, and is used to treat anemia. Erythropoietin is also found in the brain. Other studies have suggested it may help protect brain cells from injury by controlling immune responses and inflammation.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Erythropoietin (EPO) - Facts and Mode of Action

Erythropoietin is a hormone secreted by kidneys in response to low oxygen levels in tissues (hypoxia), and stimulates red cell formation in bone marrow.

Study: Single, High-dose Erythropoietin Given 2 Days Pre-op Reduces Need for Transfused Blood

In non-cardiac and cardiac surgical procedures, anemia increases operative mortality and morbidity.

Outcomes of Erythropoietin Use for Heart Attack Patients Undergoing PCI Examined

Epoetin alfa is a product that stimulates red blood cell production.

Understanding Brain Death - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia helps us in better understanding of Brain Death

Therapeutic Hypothermia

Therapeutic hypothermia involves the lowering of the body temperature to 350C or less to limit brain damage after cardiac arrest or trauma.

More News on:

Therapeutic Hypothermia
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Abdominal Obesity Could Up Risk of Recurrent Heart Attacks

Allergy Eye Drops - Types & How to Use

Chinese Green Tea
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive